Photo Flash: First Look at BEAU at Adirondack Theatre Festival

Composing team Douglas Lyons (Beautiful) and Ethan D. Pakchar's latest musical, Beau, opened on August 3rd at The Adirondack Theatre Festival; now running through August 9th. Directed by Michael Wilson (A Trip to Bountiful) the ATF company stars Matt Rodin and Jeb Brown (Beautiful), featuring Amelia Cormack (Kinky Boots Tour), Marlene Ginader (Once Tour), Olivia Griffin, Max Sangerman (Smokey Joe's Cafe), and Jeremy Sevelovitz (Chasing The Song).

In Beau, seven actor-musicians tell the story of Ace Baker, who spends the first decade of his life fatherless. At 12 years old, a phone call reveals his grandfather Beau has been alive all his life, and his mother knew. Family secrets unravel as Ace rushes to make up for lost time with a man who changes his life and puts a guitar in his hand.

With book and lyrics by Lyons, and an original funk-folk score by both Lyons and Pakchar, the full creative team includes choreographer Josh Rhodes (Bright Star), musical supervisor Chris Gurr (The View Upstairs), costume designer David C. Woolard (West Side Story) and set designer Christopher Rhoton.

Originally written in residence at The Directors Company, Beau was one of two new musicals chosen for Roundabout Theatre Company's 2019 Oscar Hammerstein Festival, after workshop presentations at The Musical Theatre Factory and Lincoln Center's Broadway Songbook Series. Beau will play Joe's Pub in concert Oct 28th at 9:30pm.

Lyons and Pakchar's debut album "#Love(Live)" was nominated Best Live Album by Broadwayworld.com in 2013. The team is currently developing Five Points with Hamilton's Andy Blankenbuehler, after a sold-out world premiere at Theater Latte Da in 2018. Their music has been heard in concert and workshop at The Old Globe, Seattle Rep, 11th Hour Theatre Company, Queens Theatre, Goodspeed Musicals's Johnny Mercer Writing Colony, Musical Theatre Factory, Prospect Theater Company, Sheen Center and more. In 2017 they were commissioned by Seattle's 5th Ave.

Beau is produced by Adirondack Theatre Festival, with support from R.K. Greene and The StoryLine Project, LLC. ATF is a non-profit, professional theatre founded in 1994 and located in Glens Falls, NY. Coming off a previous season of sold-out shows and record-breaking attendance, ATF is now in its 25 Anniversary Season. Each summer ATF produces a season of 4 Mainstage shows and 4 special events for an audience of approximately 10,000 using professional artists from New York City and across the country. ATF is the only professional summer theatre in Upstate New York solely committed to producing new plays and musicals. For more check out Beauthemusical.com

Photo Credit: Jim McLaughlin





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You