Patchogue Theatre Presents Eileen Ivers' JOYFUL CHRISTMAS

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents Eileen Ivers Joyful Christmas on Friday, December 10 at 8:00pm. Tickets range between $28-$58 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue.

Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended. Patchogue Theatre currently requires patrons to show either proof of a negative COVID-19 test OR proof of full vaccination status to attend events. All patrons are encouraged to wear masks, as per CDC Guidance. View our COVID-19 Policy for details.

It's the most wonderful time of the year...and for years Eileen and the band have been celebrating the glorious story of Christmas, thoughtfully, uniquely and with pure unbridled joy! Eileen's Irish and American roots shine throughout the evening's beautiful mix of traditional, story-filled, age-old Wren Day songs, poems, and of course, foot stomping and hollerin' roots music. Eileen and the ensemble's plethora of instruments and voices weave throughout the evening, coupled with Ivers' signature warmth, inviting listeners in for a tuneful, soulful celebration capturing the true spirit and joy of the season.

Grammy awarded, Emmy nominated, London Symphony Orchestra, Boston Pops, guest starred with over 50 orchestras, original Musical Star of Riverdance, Nine Time All-Ireland Fiddle Champion, Sting, Hall and Oates, The Chieftains, 'Fiddlers 3' with Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg and Regina Carter, Patti Smith, Al Di Meola, Steve Gadd, founding member of Cherish the Ladies, movie soundtracks including "Gangs of New York", performed for Presidents and Royalty worldwide...this is a short list of accomplishments, headliners, tours, and affiliations. Fiddler Eileen Ivers has established herself as the pre-eminent exponent of the Irish fiddle in the world today.

It is a rare and select grade of spectacular artists whose work is so boldly imaginative and clearly virtuosic that it alters the medium. It has been said that the task of respectfully exploring the traditions and progression of the Celtic fiddle is quite literally on Eileen Ivers' shoulders. The Washington Post states, "She suggests the future of the Celtic fiddle."

She's been called a "sensation" by Billboard magazine and "the Jimi Hendrix of the violin," by The New York Times. "She electrifies the crowd with a dazzling show of virtuoso playing" says The Irish Times.

Ivers' recording credits include over 80 contemporary and traditional albums and numerous movie scores. Eileen is hailed as one of the great innovators and pioneers in the Celtic and World music genres.

The daughter of Irish immigrants, Eileen Ivers grew up in the culturally diverse neighborhood of the Bronx, New York. Rooted in Irish traditional music since the age of eight, Eileen proceeded to win nine All-Ireland fiddle championships, a tenth on tenor banjo and over 30 championship medals, making her one of the most awarded persons ever to compete in these prestigious competitions.

Being an Irish-American, the intrigue of learning more about the multicultural sounds of her childhood took hold. After graduating magna cum laude in Mathematics from Iona College and while continuing her post-graduate work in Mathematics, Eileen fully immersed herself in the different genres of music which she experienced growing up in New York. With "unIVERSal roots", her energetic, joyous, passionate band, Eileen continues to connect music, cultures, stories, and emotions that tie us together. In 2019, Iona College conferred upon Eileen Ivers the degree of Doctor of Arts, honoris causa for her "lifelong commitment to innovation, excellence and deep dedication to bringing people together through music."

Eileen and her ensemble headline prestigious performing arts centers, guest star with numerous symphonies, perform at major festivals worldwide, and have appeared on national and international television.