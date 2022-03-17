Music On Park Avenue is Back With Per Tengstrand Spring Concerts

Music on Park Avenue is back! The popular series hosted by Scandinavia House and Per Tengstrand will welcome its audience back to Victor Borge Hall this Spring. The chamber music group Opus @ Princeton University will accompany Tengstrand for these shows.

In the March 24 performance, Tengstrand and Opus will perform "Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 54," the only concerto written by Robert Schumann. Of all the romantic piano concertos, this might be one that works best in a chamber setting; having gone through years of failed attempts to write a concerto for piano, Schumann finally succeeded with this one, which became one of the most popular concertos in the repertoire.

On April 21, Tengstrand and Opus will perform the concerto of concertos: the iconic beginning of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op. 23," one of the most popular tunes ever written. The musicians will perform Tchaikovsky's entire first concerto from beginning to end, as well as a smorgasbord of chamber music pieces from Per Tengstrand and Opus.

On May 12, Katie Liu and Per Tengstrand will perform Schubert's wonderful "Arpeggione Sonata" in addition to pieces by Bach and other composers.

Performances will take place at Scandinavia House. Purchase your ticket at Scandinaviahouse.org