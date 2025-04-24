Matthew Morrison, Vitamin String Quartet and More Come to Universal Preservation Hall In 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This season at Universal Preservation Hall, Shakespeare, strings, and a Broadway star are each taking center stage in a lineup of performances.

From a wild romp through history in “Antonio, or What I Would,” to the cinematic stylings of Vitamin String Quartet, and the unmistakable charm of Tony nominee Matthew Morrison, these three distinct shows promise a thrilling blend of classic artistry, musical innovation, and star power.

“Antonio, or What I Would” takes a firmly gay stance on Shakespeare's favorite pirate. It's the closing performance of a somewhat successful outdoor production of “Twelfth Night,” and the actor playing Antonio finds himself asking, “What happened here?” as the queerness of both his character and his own identity is relegated to stage left. “Antonio, or What I Would” was developed at the Play On Labs with Troy Foundry Theatre in 2024 and will be in the Great Hall 8 p.m. Saturday, May 31 and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 1.

Long before “Bridgerton” broke the Netflix algorithm, Vitamin String Quartet had helped establish classical crossover as a genuine force in contemporary music. They will be in the Great Hall 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9. On their latest tour, VSQ has created fresh arrangements of the cultural phenomenon that is Taylor Swift, performing spellbinding and innovative renditions of Swift's music alongside familiar hits from Billie Eilish, BTS, “Bridgerton,” The Weeknd, and Daft Punk.

The first show in the Great Hall announced for 2026 is Matthew Morrison: Rhythms & Revelations 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Matthew Morrison, known for his standout role as Will Schuester on “Glee,” is a dynamic performer whose charisma and versatility have captivated audiences for years. With a background in musical theatre, Morrison effortlessly blends his impressive vocal talents with a strong acting presence, bringing depth and charm to his performances.

Tickets are on sale through the Box Office at Proctors in person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Tuesday- Saturday 12-6 p.m. or online by visiting atuph.org. Groups of 10 or more can get the group discount by calling (518) 382-3884 x 139.

