Mandy Patinkin, Itzhak Perlman and More Come to Staller Center For The Arts In Spring 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University has announced its Spring 2026 season, featuring a vibrant mix of world-class music, dance, theater, and comedy.

The new lineup includes performances by Itzhak Perlman, Mandy Patinkin, and Matthew Morrison, along with returning favorites Drum Tao, Rhythm of the Dance, Parsons Dance, and comedian Vic DiBitetto. Tickets go on sale to members beginning November 10, with public on-sale starting November 14 at noon.

Audiences can look forward to an array of acclaimed talent from around the world. Season highlights include Drum Tao: The Best (January 31), the return of violin legend Itzhak Perlman (February 7), and Robert Lepage’s visually stunning The Tragedy of Hamlet (February 13). Valentine’s weekend brings Crystal Cimaglia: A Tribute to Céline Dion (February 14), while March features Matthew Morrison: Rhythms & Revelations (March 7), Rhythm of the Dance (March 14), and Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: Great American Crooners (March 20).

The spring continues with Parsons Dance Company (April 11), the Starry Nights Chamber Music Series (April 16), and comedian Vic DiBitetto (April 18). The season concludes with Stony Brook Opera’s Orfeo ed Euridice (April 25–26) and the Gala 2026 featuring Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Jukebox (May 2).

Staller Center members receive exclusive presale access beginning November 10 at noon, with additional early access November 12. The general public sale begins November 14 at noon. Tickets and membership information are available at stallercenter.com.

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More