Louis C.K. and Psychic Medium John Edward Come to Syracuse

Louis C.K. and John Edward both come to The Oncenter this spring!

Louis C.K.

March 29, 2020

The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

411 Montgomery Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Six-time Emmy Award winner Louis C.K. has released over eight stand up specials including Shameless, Chewed Up, Hilarious, Word - Live at Carnegie Hall (audio), Live at the Beacon Theater, Oh My God, Live at the Comedy Store, and most recently Louis C.K. 2017. Louis is the creator, writer, director, and star of the Peabody Award winning shows Louie and Horace and Pete. In January 2015, C.K. became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden three times for the same tour.

Tickets are on sale now and are available to purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street, Syracuse, NY 13202). Tickets are priced at $49.50. Additional fees may apply.

Psychic Medium John Edward

May 31, 2020

The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

411 Montgomery Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

As a medium, author and lecturer, he has, over the last three decades, helped thousands with his uncanny ability to predict future events and communicate with those who have crossed over to the Other Side. Deeply compelling, often startling and occasionally humorous, John's down-to-earth approach has earned him a vast loyal following.

In 2000, John pioneered the psychic phenomena genre with the television program Crossing Over with John Edward on the Syfy network. It was the first television show syndicated worldwide devoted to psychic mediumship. John followed up the success of Crossing Over with John Edward with another television program, John Edward Cross Country, which debuted on the WE network.

John is one of the world's most foremost psychic mediums and the author of eight critically-acclaimed, New York Times Best Sellers.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 31st and will available to purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street, Syracuse, NY 13202). Ticket prices range from $59 - $79. Additional fees may apply.





