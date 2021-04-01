Local Arts Groups Team Up for MUSIC BOX OF MEALS

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has teamed up with Mulcahy's Pub & Concert Hall, The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport, and Looney Tunes Records for Music Box of Meals provided by Long Island Cares - The Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank.

The program will ensure that local musicians, performers, actors, stagehands, and others in the music and entertainment industry receive the emergency food assistance and support they need while venues remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continues to negatively impact industries across Long Island over a year later. So Long Island Cares did what it does best, created a new program to assist anyone in the entertainment industry that is in need of emergency food assistance.

Long Island Cares established a Music Industry Council to carry out the vision of their founder, the late singer and songwriter, Harry Chapin. The Council is comprised of members in the music and entertainment industries on Long Island and seeks to further our founder's message. During a recent meeting, the committee addressed the ongoing concerns and needs affecting the entertainment industry, which have left many artists out of work with little to no source of income.

In response to this crisis, the Music Industry Council established the "Music Box of Meals" initiative. The pre-packed food boxes will be given out at the following locations and the program is open to residents of Long Island in the entertainment and music industries.

Mulcahy's Concert Hall and Pub - 3232 Railroad Ave, Wantagh, NY 11793

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts - 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY 11772

John W. Engeman Theatre - 250 Main Street, Northport, NY 11968

Looney Tunes Records - 31 Brookvale Ave, West Babylon, NY 11704



Long Island Cares continues its commitment to addressing the needs of all Long Islanders facing hardships as a result of the pandemic. To date, the organization has served over 178,000 people who had previously not sought our assistance. They have distributed almost 17 million pounds of food within the last year and have seen and increase in food insecurity on Long Island by over 51%.