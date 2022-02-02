LITTLE RIVER BAND Announced At Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents classic rock supergroup Little River Band performing all the hits backed by a 7-piece orchestra ensemble on Friday, February 25 at 8pm.

Lobby and bar concessions open at 7pm. Tickets range between $45.00 - $75.00 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

Patchogue Theatre currently requires patrons to show either proof of a negative COVID-19 test OR proof of full vaccination status to attend events. View our COVID-19 Policy for details.

The Eagles founding member, the late Glenn Frey, knew what he was saying when he dubbed Little River Band "the best singing band in the world."

Through the '70's and '80's, LRB enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart topping hits like: "Reminiscing," "Cool Change," "Lonesome Loser," "The Night Owls," "Take It Easy On Me," "Help Is on Its Way," "Happy Anniversary," "We Two," "Man On Your Mind," "The Other Guy," and "It's A Long Way There."

Little River Band was formed in Melbourne, Australia in 1975. It was originally a blend of musicians who had enjoyed success in other Australian acts. Their new focus was to get airplay on American radio, and they achieved that goal with good songwriting, powerful vocals, and guitar harmonies. They immediately claimed their place as one of the great vocal bands of the '70s...and the '80s.

Little River Band is considered to be one of Australia's most significant bands. Worldwide album and CD sales now top 30 million. They also set a record for having Top 10 hits for 6 consecutive years...the first band to achieve that mark. And according to BMI, Reminiscing has garnered rare status with over 5 million airplays on America radio...and Lady is close behind with over 4 million airplays. LRB was rightfully inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame at the 18th Annual ARIA Music Awards of 2004.

The current lineup brings new energy and arrangements to the classic hits, making new memories for the audience out of each live performance. It's always fun to watch as people are swept up by the show's vitality and the volume of hits from LRB's history. You'll see plenty of people mouthing the words..."I love this song...I forgot it was one of Little River Band's hits!"

Purchase tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/production/1020504?performanceId=10473093.