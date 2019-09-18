Kitchen Theatre Gallery Features Art Of John Lyon Paul

From September 8 to November 3, 2019, Kitchen Theatre Company's Judith Holliday Lobby Gallery will have Stars: Wall Sculpture by John Lyon Paul on exhibit.

This will be the first time the gallery has featured sculpture and the fourth time John Lyon Paul's work has been on display. Gallery is open one-hour before main stage show times at Kitchen Theatre Company: visit www.kitchentheatre.org for hours and days. Or by appointment: contact rdlithaca@gmail.com.

John Lyon Paul's description of the work - "During the daytime we locate ourselves within our physical bodies on this Earth. When the night sky is clear of clouds, we are drawn into a velvet mystery studded with stars. Some of those stars are fellow planets that orbit our sun. Others are themselves distant suns. Our imagination is not subject to the law of gravity. Seen from deep space, our Sun is itself a distant star. The three Stars appearing in this gallery are made of delicate rice paper. They are as much shadow as substance."

In addition to pre-mainstage performance times, the work may be seen on Gallery Night, October 4 from 5:30pm-7:30pm and November 1 from 5:30pm-7:30pm.

Images of selected paintings and sculptures as well as his complete CV may be seen on his website: www.johnlyonpaul.com.



For more information about the Kitchen Theatre Judith Holliday Lobby Gallery please visit: https://www.kitchentheatre.org/art-on-display





