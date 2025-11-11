Kitchen Theatre Company To Stage REINDEER SESSIONS In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kitchen Theatre Company will present REINDEER SESSIONS by Eric Ulloa from December 3–14, 2025. The production is directed by Rachel Lampert (Artistic Director Emerita) and features Karl Gregory as Blitzen and Erica Steinhagen as Dr. Arbor.

The play follows Blitzen, a hard-drinking, sharp-tongued reindeer whose outbursts at the North Pole send him into mandatory anger management therapy. As he spars with Dr. Arbor, he begins to face his past missteps and the mythology of Christmas itself in a hilarious, unhinged, and heartfelt seasonal send-up.

The creative team includes Jennifer Schilansky as Production Stage Manager, Lisa Boquist as Costume Designer, Lesley Greene as Sound Designer, and Tyler M. Perry as Scenic and Lighting Designer. Gregory and Steinhagen, both members of Actors’ Equity Association, have collectively appeared in more than seventy productions at Kitchen Theatre Company. Perry is a member of USA 829.

Performances will take place at Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W State St, Ithaca, NY, with previews on December 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. Performances follow from December 5–14 with evening and matinee options, including Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The production runs approximately two hours with intermission.

Tickets are available online or by calling the box office at (607) 272-0570. Regular price tickets are $65, Opening Night tickets are $75, Previews are Name-Your-Price starting at $10, and student, artist, and community tickets are $40. For additional information, visit kitchentheatre.org or email rebeccam@kitchentheatre.org.

The run will feature festive lobby gatherings before and after select performances, complete with food from Café DeWitt and the Kitchen Home Cooks, beer from Liquid State, and wine from Ryan William Vineyard, along with raffles, giveaways, and guest appearances from local artists and community members.

