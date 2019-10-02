Kitchen Theatre Company Presents AUNT MAE COMES TO TOWN

Fitz&Startz Productions, Theater for All Ages presents Aunt Mae Comes to Town, book & lyrics by Rachel Lampert, music by John Coyne at the Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 West MLK/State Street stage, on Saturday October 26 at 11am and 1pm and Saturday, November 2 at 11am and 1pm. Four performances only. Tickets are available online at kitchentheatre.org or fitzandstartzproductions.org, or by phone at 607 272-0570. Adults $12, children (under 14) $8.

Aunt Mae Comes to Town - What's the story? Martha eagerly awaits the arrival of her great Aunt Mae. Once a month, Aunt Mae makes the trip to Ithaca with a bag full of surprises and a photo album with a lifetime of photographs and "a story to go with every one of them!" Stories come to life and Aunt Mae and Martha get swept into all of them. Fitz&Startz Production veterans (A Case for the Classics, Emmett & Ella:The Puppy Plot) Natasha Bratkovski, Benno Ressa, Mike Cyr and guest Eric Brooks* are quick-change artists playing numerous roles as they bring Aunt Mae's stories to life. Making her Fitz&Startz Productions debut is DeWitt Middle School student Mwape Sokoni (Martha). and writer/actor Rachel Lampert* is on stage as Aunt Mae. Lesley Lisa Greene directs; Travis Knapp music directs; Daisy Rudin assistant directs; Hannah Kochman designs the costumes; and Tasha Sinclair is the stage manager.

"There was a real great Aunt Mae in my life. She was a great story-teller. She lived on NYC's Lower East Side and loved to share stories of her childhood. She introduced me to the world of theater and dance. It's been a delight to remember her in this play and to work with everyone in the cast and on the creative team," says writer Rachel Lampert.

Fitz&Startz Productions works with theater artists from our community to create exciting, educational and always entertaining productions that are enjoyed by three-year-olds, ninety-three-year-olds and everyone in between. We receive support from a Creative Opportunity Grant, NYSCA-A.R.T./New York Creative Opportunity Fund (A Statewide Theatre Regrant Program). Sponsorship support for Kitchen Theatre Company's presentation of Theatre for All Ages comes from CFCU Community Credit Union and Ithaca Child.

*This production is being presented under the auspices of the Actors' Equity Association Members' Project Code.

Four performances only, in Ithaca - Saturday, October 26 at 11am and 1pm and Saturday, November 2 at 1pm and 3pm. Reserved seating. Tickets by phone (607) 272-0570, online at kitchentheatre.org or fitzandstartzproductions.org

All performances at Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 West MLK/State Street, Ithaca, NY.







