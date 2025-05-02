Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, And More Set for Staller Center For The Arts Fall 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This fall, the Staller Center for the Arts brings the best of Broadway, jazz, dance, comedy, classical, and so much more to Long Island this season.

The season opens with Broadway royalty: Brian Stokes Mitchell returns to the Main Stage on Saturday, September 27. Dubbed “the last leading man” by The New York Times, this Tony Award-winning performer brings a career spanning four decades to Staller, filled with iconic roles in Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, and Kiss Me, Kate. With a voice that moves effortlessly between Broadway, jazz, and opera, Mitchell will deliver a night of unforgettable songs and stories. Beyond the stage, he is an incredibly passionate humanitarian, serving as Chairman of the Board for The Entertainment Community Fund, where he has championed support for arts workers across the country.

Then, on Sunday, October 5, the Emerson Legacy Series continues with a concert featuring former Emerson String Quartet cellist Paul Watkins (on piano!) and famed Met Opera soprano Christine Goerke. The program will combine classical and cabaret styles for a lively display of world-class talent, alongside Emerson String Quartet members Eugene Drucker, violin, and Larry Dutton, viola. Masterworks by artists including Schubert, Brahms, and Beethoven, alongside a collection of cabaret hits from icons like Stephen Sondheim, Leonard Bernstein, and Billy Joel round out this unique program.

A genre-bending guitar master follows on Friday, October 10, when the Stanley Jordan Trio arrives at our Recital Hall. Known for his revolutionary “touch technique,” Jordan's music redefines what the guitar can do. His style blends jazz, classical, and rock into an immersive experience, sometimes playing guitar behind his back–a nod to his creative spirit that has drawn comparisons to Jimi Hendrix. With a career spanning over 60 countries and collaborations with artists like Art Blakey, Kenny Rogers, and Les Paul expect an evening of technical brilliance and surprises at every turn.

Bring the whole family on Monday, October 13 for a high-seas adventure with Disney's Moana Live-to-Film Concert! Sing along with your favorite characters and songs like “How Far I'll Go” and “You're Welcome” as the beloved film plays on our big screen, accompanied by a live band that brings the music to life in a whole new way!

On Saturday, October 18, comedy takes center stage with the fearless Jessica Kirson. Known for her outrageous characters and brutally honest humor, Kirson has become one of the most recognizable voices in stand-up today. Her countless comedic videos have amassed over a billion views online, and she's appeared on The Tonight Show, HBO's Crashing, Robert DeNiro's The Comedian, and beyond. Kirson also produced the acclaimed FX documentary Hysterical, spotlighting women in comedy, and her one-hour special Talking to Myself—executive produced by comedy star Bill Burr—debuted on Comedy Central. Kirson is one of the top comedians working today, and she's bringing all the laughs to Staller.

The following weekend, prepare to be moved as Compagnie Hervé KOUBI presents Sol Invictus on Saturday, October 25. Blending contemporary ballet, street dance, martial arts, and narrative, this internationally acclaimed troupe delivers a visually stunning exploration of identity and strength. Founded by French-Algerian choreographer Hervé Koubi, the company draws from North African and Mediterranean influences to create evocative storytelling, with a cast of dancers whose physical prowess is as compelling as their emotional depth.

Then on Saturday, November 1, we're thrilled to welcome back Broadway legend Kelli O'Hara to Staller! With her luminous soprano and charming stage presence, O'Hara—winner of a Tony Award for The King and I and a nominee for The Bridges of Madison County, Kiss Me, Kate, and more—returns following her most recent appearance alongside Sutton Foster at our 2020 Gala! A versatile artist, O'Hara's talent spans beyond musical theater; she made history as the first Broadway star to debut at The Metropolitan Opera. Her concert performances have also garnered worldwide acclaim, further cementing her as one of the most celebrated voices of her generation. Join us as O'Hara brings her unparalleled artistry back to the Main Stage.

Celebrity Autobiography hits the stage on Friday, November 7, and it's as hilarious as it is real. Watch celebrity memoirs come to life, word-for-word, in performances by a rotating cast of A-listers. The show's unique format, which won a Drama Desk Award, lets audiences experience the most absurdist details of celebrities' lives. Past readers have included Alec Baldwin, Kristen Wiig, Paul Rudd, and Whoopi Goldberg. Expect jaw-dropping stories you simply couldn't make up—because they didn't!

A transcendent evening follows on Friday, November 14, when legendary violinist Midori brings her unrivaled skill to Staller. A Kennedy Center Honoree and United Nations Messenger of Peace, Midori's playing bridges soul and technique like few others. Since her groundbreaking debut with the New York Philharmonic at only 11 years old, she has performed with prestigious orchestras worldwide and collaborated with legends like Leonard Bernstein and Yo-Yo Ma. Her program will feature works by Beethoven, Poulenc, Brahms, and Schubert.

Then on Sunday, November 16, the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus rolls into town, delighting audiences of all ages with its unique mix of vaudeville, aerials, acrobatics, and old-fashioned fun! With over 30 years of experience and a style that's both vintage and refreshingly modern, Bindlestiff is the perfect way to spend an afternoon with the whole family. Expect shocking stunts, lots of laughs, and a circus act that will have you on the edge of your seat. Whether you're a longtime fan or seeing them for the first time, Bindlestiff's infectious energy promises memories lasting long after the final bow.

The chamber magic continues with our Starry Nights tradition on Thursday, November 20, led by renowned cellist Colin Carr and featuring selections including Mozart's Clarinet Quintet. A cornerstone of the Stony Brook music scene, this evening highlights the tremendous talent of the university's faculty and guest performers.

The following Saturday, November 22, fan-favorite The Doo Wop Project returns with a brand-new show: Echoes of the Street. This time, they'll take audiences on a musical journey from the golden age of street-corner harmonies to modern hits with a retro twist. Featuring vocals straight from the stars of Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical, The Doo Wop Project proves that great music is timeless. Experience a celebration of the music that shaped the soundtrack of our lives in Echoes of the Street!

Back by popular demand, LeAnn Rimes returns to Staller. Rimes will perform a mix of her greatest hits, new releases, and songs from her latest album, God's Work. With over 48 million albums sold worldwide, Rimes has earned two Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and two World Music Awards. Her iconic hit "How Do I Live" remains Billboard's all-time #1 hit by a female artist. A passionate advocate, LeAnn has received the Ally of Equality Award from the Human Rights Campaign and the ACM Humanitarian Award—proof that her impact extends far beyond music!

Béla Fleck & The Flecktones bring their Signature Sound and holiday cheer to close out our season on Saturday, December 13. In Jingle All the Way, the Grammy-winning supergroup puts their spin on festive classics, delivering a toe-tapping night of banjo, jazz, funk, and holiday joy. Featuring banjoist Béla Fleck, harmonica and keyboardist Howard Levy, bassist Victor Wooten, and percussionist Roy "Future Man" Wooten, the Flecktones create an exhilarating experience that can only happen when these four musicians join together. See one of the most beloved bands live for a holiday show unlike any other!

Tickets are on sale now at stallercenter.com, and Friends of Staller Members receive exclusive perks, including discounted tickets, premium seating, special event invites, and more. Visit stallercenter.com/membership.

Comments