Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Will Present FEEDBACK SONATA by Lori Goldston September 27

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park has announced Feedback Sonata, the newest work by composer/cellist Lori Goldston for string trio, written to be performed with violist Melanie Dyer and violinist Gwen Laster.

Performing together for the first time for this bespoke concert, these three powerhouse musicians combine to embody the essential convergence of jazz, classical, folk, and experimental music. Their collective histories include performing with and recording credits spanning Sun Ra Arkestra, Aretha Franklin, Nirvana, Harlem Arts Ensemble, David Byrne, Rihanna, Tyler the Creator, Earth, Jon Batiste, and so many more.

Lori Goldston plays written, traditional, and spontaneous work on cello, and works as a composer, sound artist, and widely varied collaborator. Goldston was the touring cellist for Nirvana from 1993-1994 and appears on their live album MTV Unplugged in New York. Her voice as a cellist is singular, deeply textured and original, investigating thresholds, instability, and connections between far-flung modes of thought.

Melanie Dyer is a violist/composer who finds freedom in multiple artistic disciplines as means of exploring sonic language and possibility, reflecting and responding to lived experience in the 21st-century zeitgeist. Her body of work includes viola performance, music composition, theater, poetry/prose, and visual arts.

Gwen Laster is an adventurous composer, arranger, and orchestrator, and was just awarded a 2025 Guggenheim Fellowship. Laster is a classically-trained artist/violinist with a deep appreciation for America's musical history and a scholar of African-American musical heritage, plus a socially conscious activist and educator who understands the power of music to reach and touch everyday people. Her playing is poignant, descriptive, and always relevant.

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence by providing artists at any stage of their careers with creative residencies at state-of-the-art facilities, and presenting audiences and communities with annual festivals, educational programs, and seasonal events. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, spoken and written word, and culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and outdoor stages. Sited on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities' space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement-just two hours north of New York City.

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff, and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, or physical or mental ability.

Tickets are $45 for general admission and $25 with a student ID, available here. The event takes place on Saturday, September 27 at 7 PM.

