Jacob Burns Film Center And Caramoor Center For Music And The Arts Join Forces To Present Unique Film Series

Get ready for The Sound of Movies! The Jacob Burns Film Center, a nonprofit and cultural arts center, and Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts (Katonah, NY), a performing arts center, have partnered to create a unique series showcasing movies that musicians love. From September 10 - December 3, 2019, the JBFC will feature movies selected by four of Caramoor's outstanding artists, highlighting their favorite films based on featured music.

"We tend to think that film is essentially visual, but often music is the beating heart, the invisible place where the emotional life of a film happens. And, movies are now at the very center of the musical world, the place where some of the most interesting and innovative music is finding a home. This made us wonder, what movies do musicians love because of their music, and why?" says Brian Ackerman, Programming Director at the Jacob Burns Film Center. "We're thrilled to partner with fellow Westchester institution, Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts. They have asked their extraordinary performers to curate films to showcase here, and we couldn't be happier with their selections."

"All the musicians I reached out to for this project were immediately enthusiastic and had no trouble coming up with several favorite films in which the music made a big impression on them. Some of them are serious film geeks! It's turned out to be a wonderfully eclectic selection, and I'm looking forward to the collaboration with the Jacob Burns Film Center and to the films which will be featured throughout the year," added Kathy Schuman, Vice President, Artistic Programming and Executive Producer at Caramoor.





