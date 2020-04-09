Hangar Theatre Offers Virtual Classes and More

Hangar Theatre welcomes students from around the country who are experiencing at home learning.

April 13-17

Audition Techniques

Grades 6-12. Daily: 2-3:30pm

Lead teacher: Hangar Theatre Associate Artistic Director, Shirley Serotsky

We'll spend five sessions looking at monologues, audition sides, cold reads, and musical auditions. Students should be ready to share work with the class, and to do some preparation between class sessions. hangartheatre.org/techniques

April 13-17

New! Introduction to Filmmaking

Grades 3-6. Daily: 4-5:30pm

Lead teacher: Director/Educator, Noah Elman

In this online class, young people will learn the basics of filmmaking via smartphone technology. The class will cover story telling through imagery, framing, and dialogue and students will create their very own short film. hangartheatre.org/filmmaking

April 20-24

Creative Play/Playful Creation!

Grades 3-6. Daily: 2-3:30pm

Lead teacher: Actor/Playwright/Educator, Elizabeth Seldin

There is inspiration all around us-we just have to look for it! A teaching artist will lead young people through games and exercises that help unlock their creative spirits, even as they remain inside the house. This is a chance for students to connect virtually with each other, and with their own sense of play and imagination. hangartheatre.org/creativeplay

April 21-May 19

Hopeful Reading: Play Reading and Discussion

10th Grade-Adult. Tuesdays, 3:30-6pm

Lead teacher: Hangar Theatre Artistic Director, Michael Barakiva

A chance to get inside the head of our own Artistic Director: class members will read the scripts for the shows programmed for the Hangar's 2020 season and discuss their themes, intentions, and the tools that playwrights use to get there. Sessions will include text analysis, insights into artistic planning, and approaches to theatrical interpretation. hangartheatre.org/hopefulreading



Participation Fee: $75 each; We understand that this is a difficult time financially for many families: please do not hesitate to ask about financial aid or scholarships (up to full tuition) if needed. Or, purchase a class for a student as a pay it forward initiative.

Contact education@hangartheatre.org with any questions!





