HSMTA Announces Winners for Ninth Annual Awards Ceremony

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Collaborative School of the Arts at Proctors have announced the winners of the ninth annual High School Musical Theatre Awards during a star-studded ceremony held May 10 at the MainStage at Proctors in Schenectady.

The evening celebrated the talent, creativity, and dedication of high school theatre programs across the Capital Region. With over 20 participating schools, this year’s awards recognized excellence both on and off the stage. Winners were selected by a panel of adjudicators who attended performances throughout the spring.

The evening opened with a dynamic medley featuring selections from “Pippin,” “Into the Woods,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “All Shook Up,” and “RENT,” showcasing the collective talent of all participating students. Throughout the night, select schools performed numbers from their nominated productions, including Albany High School’s “Bring It On,” Colonie Central High School’s “Mary Poppins,” Glens Falls High School’s “The Prom,” Ballston Spa High School’s “Catch Me If You Can,” Saratoga Springs High School’s “Legally Blonde,” South Glens Falls High School’s “Hadestown: Teen Edition,” Amsterdam High School’s “Hadestown: Teen Edition, “and Cohoes High School’s “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical.”

Awards were presented across multiple tiers recognizing outstanding musicals, choreography, ensemble, student orchestra, and backstage excellence, along with individual achievements in lead and supporting roles. The event concluded with a powerful final medley from “AIDA,” “Les Misérables,” “Into the Woods,” and “The Prom,” performed by students from all represented schools.

This year’s winners include:

Backstage Excellence: Amsterdam High School “Hadestown: Teen Edition”

Outstanding Choreography Execution: Saratoga Springs High School “Legally Blonde”

Outstanding Orchestra: Niskayuna High School “Sunset Boulevard”

Outstanding Ensemble: South Glens Falls High School “Hadestown: Teen Edition”

Outstanding Achievement: Hoosick Falls High School “Into The Woods”

Best Musical Tier A: Colonie Central High School “Mary Poppins”

Best Musical Tier B: South Glens Falls High School “Hadestown: Teen Edition”

Best Musical Tier C: Amsterdam High School “Hadestown: Teen Edition”

Spirit of Theatre: Brandon Reisner as Hermes in “Hadestown: Teen Edition,” South Glens Falls High School

Outstanding Supporting Performer: Rae Philips as Jay in “Disney’s Descendants the Musical,” Cohoes High School

Outstanding Supporting Performer: Lily Sinnott as Serena in “Legally Blonde,” Shenendehowa High School

Outstanding Lead Performer: Roman Mangino as Frank Abagnale Jr. in “Catch Me If You Can,” Ballston Spa High School

Outstanding Lead Performer: Lianelys Oviedo-Roman as Eurydice in “Hadestown: Teen Edition,” Amsterdam High School

Winners of the Outstanding Lead Performer awards will go on to represent the Capital Region at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (The Jimmy Awards) in New York City this June. The High School Musical Theatre Awards are sponsored by the Daily Gazette, and the trip to the Jimmys is sponsored by M/E Engineering. For more information about the High School Musical Theatre Awards or the Collaborative School of the Arts, visit collaborativeschoolofthearts.org.

Comments