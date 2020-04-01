Geva Theatre Center Streams Productions Of ONCE and CRY IT OUT On Vimeo

Geva audiences now have unprecedented access to see Once and Cry It Out on video from the comfort of their living rooms.

In mid-March, Geva was forced to close their Popular Productions of Once and Cry It Out more than a week ahead of schedule. Anticipating the need to provide audiences with alternatives, Geva quickly rose to the challenge, acquiring video equipment and giving production staff a crash course in film production in order to capture staged versions of each show for digital viewing.

"Because of these unique circumstances, we were allowed this one-time opportunity to capture these terrific performances with three cameras," said Geva's Artistic Director, Mark Cuddy . "Now we can share the enormous talents of actors, directors, designers and Geva's production staff with both our community and the world."

Most Geva patrons who had tickets to cancelled performances have already signed up for this opportunity, and Geva is excited to now be extending this offer to the public. Both productions are available for streaming from March 31st through April 14th only.

Access Once video: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/once

Access Cry It Out video: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/cryitout

Streaming for each show, which must be purchased separately, is $35. Sales are limited to a certain number, so interested patrons should not delay. Viewing permissions are unique for each user, and purchases are only available online. Further information can be found at https://gevatheatre.org/geva-video-content/





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You