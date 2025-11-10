Fort Salem Theater Reveals Casting for GOOD FOR YOU, ROMEO AND JULIET, and the Return of SNOW BUSINESS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fort Salem Theater has announced casting for the final productions of its 2025 season: the world premiere staged reading of Good For You, Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, and the fifth anniversary edition of the holiday revue Snow Business.

Written by Mel Magri, Good For You marks a new artistic milestone for the longtime Fort Salem stage manager, who steps into the roles of playwright, lyricist, and composer. The production features orchestrations by John Norine Jr., direction by Brittany Martel, music direction by Ben Rowley, and production by Courtnie Harrington.

The staged reading will take place Saturday, November 15, 2025, in the Fort Salem Theater Cabaret Room. The musical explores the inner landscape of one woman’s mind, where different versions of herself collide in a surreal and emotional journey of memory and rediscovery. The cast includes Stephanie Willis as Present Pennie, Arianna Dreher as Young Pennie, Allison Schmitt as Soul Pennie, Ben Rowley as Hunter, and Kason Mulderry as If.

Following Good For You, Fort Salem Theater will present Romeo and Juliet on the mainstage November 21–23, directed by Shane Sczepankowski. A local Shakespearean and co-owner of the traveling troupe Will Kempe’s Players, Sczepankowski makes his Fort Salem debut with this timeless tragedy of love and fate.

The cast features Isabel Coviello as Juliet, Katherine Danforth-Hayes as Romeo, Anna Dempf, Alanah “Jackie” Grant, Laurie Kenney, Kim Martin, Caroline Martindale, Tess McHugh, Kevin Miner, Vincent Panetta, Allison Schmitt, Noah Schmitt, and Clem Washington-Flowers. The creative team includes Assistant Director Edgar Ritchie, Stage Manager and Lighting Designer Courtnie Harrington, Scenic Designer Charles J. I. Krawczyk, Costume Designer Mikayla Schaefer, and Producer Kyle West.

Fort Salem Theater’s holiday tradition Snow Business will return December 12–14 for its fifth anniversary. This original holiday revue blends Broadway showtunes with seasonal favorites and has become a community favorite. The 2025 cast features the Susi Shoes Dancers alongside Fort Salem regulars Lauren Schirnhofer (Mary Poppins, Into the Woods), Haley Beauregard (Into the Woods), Courtnie Harrington (Bright Star, The Drowsy Chaperone, Tick, Tick… Boom!), Arianna Dreher (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening), Zach Kaiser (Godspell, Spring Awakening), and Liam Reynolds (The Rocky Horror Show). Additional performers will be announced.

Tickets for all three productions are available at FortSalem.com or by calling 518-854-9200. The box office is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and two hours before each performance. Online reservations are available anytime.

