Fort Salem Favorites Return For SNOW BUSINESS Concert This Weekend

This weekend, Fort Salem Theater invites you to join some of your favorite FST singers and dancers as they deck the halls with boughs and Broadway in There's No Business Like Snow Business, the theater's original holiday showtune sing-a-long! Performances are Friday, December 10 (7:30PM), Saturday, December 11 (7:30PM) and Sunday, December 12 (2:00PM). Tickets are now on sale at www.FortSalem.com.

"After such an exciting re-opening season at Fort Salem Theater, we thought the perfect way to close out the year was to invite back some of our favorite performers for this special holiday concert." Fort Salem Theater Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West said. "This show is perfect for the whole family and promises to keep your toes tapping as you sing along to your favorite holiday and Broadway tunes like 'White Christmas,' 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,' 'My Favorite Things,' and more!"



Taking the 'Snow Business' stage are stars from this season's mainstage productions, including Iris Rogers (The Marvelous Wonderettes), Sam Luke (Next to Normal), Courtine Harrington (The Diary of Anne Frank), Noah Casner (Next to Normal), and Kyra Fitzgerald (The Diary of Anne Frank). Local favorites, the Susi Shoes Dancers will make a guest appearance, and 14-year-old soloist Alexandra Behmoiram will make her Fort Salem Theater debut. A special reunion performance by "The Marvelous Wonderettes" will also take the stage. Kyle West directs, with music direction by Maureen Cossey and stage management by Anna Threet. Jared West will be on piano.

To expand the celebration, the theater's cabaret room will be transformed into a holiday shopping market, featuring local vendors with great gifts and winter treats. The holiday shopping market is open to patrons and free to the public two hours before each performance.

There's No Business Like Snow Business performs Friday, December 10 (7:30PM), Saturday, December 11 (7:30PM), and Sunday, December 12 (2:00PM). All performances are on the Fort Salem Theater mainstage, located at 11 E Broadway, Salem NY 12090. Tickets range from $15-$30 and can be purchased at www.FortSalem.com.