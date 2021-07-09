Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fort Salem Theater Adds ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE and More To 2021 Lineup

The season also includes The Diary of Anne Frank, Ted Vigil in A John Denver Christmas, and a holiday concert There's No Business Like Snow Business.

Jul. 9, 2021  

Following an extended and sold-out run of The Marvelous Wonderettes, Fort Salem Theater continues their 2021 summer programming with Next to Normal (July 23-August 1), followed by a free reading of Nietzsche! The Musical (August 21), written by Salem locals Kimerer LaMothe and Geoffrey Gee.

Just announced fall and winter programming includes Always Patsy Cline (September 3-12), The Diary of Anne Frank (October 8-12), Ted Vigil in A John Denver Christmas (November 26), and an end-of-season holiday concert There's No Business Like Snow Business (December 10-12).

