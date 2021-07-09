Fort Salem Theater Adds ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE and More To 2021 Lineup

Following an extended and sold-out run of The Marvelous Wonderettes, Fort Salem Theater continues their 2021 summer programming with Next to Normal (July 23-August 1), followed by a free reading of Nietzsche! The Musical (August 21), written by Salem locals Kimerer LaMothe and Geoffrey Gee.

Just announced fall and winter programming includes Always Patsy Cline (September 3-12), The Diary of Anne Frank (October 8-12), Ted Vigil in A John Denver Christmas (November 26), and an end-of-season holiday concert There's No Business Like Snow Business (December 10-12).

Tickets for all productions are now on sale at www.FortSalem.com.