First Annual Hunter Mountain Film Festival Announced

The first annual Hunter Mountain Film Festival (HMFF), in partnership with Doctorow Center for the Arts and Orpheum Film and Performing Arts Center, will provide a one of a kind film celebration through an interactive mountain adventure in beautiful Upstate New York from Thursday, May 16, through Saturday, May 18, 2019.

The weekend will include film screenings, Q&A sessions, mixers as well as industry panels featuring directors, producers, casting directors, talent agents and actors discussing current trends and various topics in today's film market.

Industry movers set to speak include Anthoula Katsimatides (Actress CBS's "FBI" and producer of the documentary, "Olympia"), Hunter Emery ("Orange is the New Black"), Wayne Pyle (HBO's "Succession"), Justin Ferrato (HBO's "Game of Thrones"), Michele Peacock (Andreadis Talent Agency) and more.

The festival will kick off on Thursday, May 16 at 6 PM with an Opening Ceremony hosted by comic Gabby Bryan. A Bread Factory Part 1 starring Tyne Daly will be screened followed by a Q&A from the cast and crew, before members from New Jersey Blues Hall of Fame inductee, Matt O'Ree Band, perform.

Featured screenings throughout the weekend include: "A Bread Factory Part 2 starring Tyne Daly," "Back to Las Villas," "Cannonball," "Walters Ride," and "White Knuckle." On Saturday the festival will host scenic motorcycle ride through the Catskills on Saturday from Woodstock Harley Davison to coincide with the showing of "White Knuckle."

The festival will conclude on Saturday, May 18 at 8 PM with the Gala Awards, hosted by Anthoula Katsimatides at the Hunter Mountain Ski Resort. Awards will honor the following categories: The Peacock Awards for Best Feature Film, Short Film, Documentary, Web Series, Student Film and Music Video as well as Best Actor/Actress and Director. The Gala will honor actor and recurring star Hunter Emery with the HMFF Rising Star Award, which recognizes a film actor or actress whose resume reflects ongoing and exceptional growth while demonstrating significant promise within the scope of the entertainment industry. Emery had multiple top-of-show, guest-starring roles including on, of "Orange Is the New Black," "The Tick," "Chicago PD," "The Blindspot," "Blue Bloods," and "Gone."

For full information on the screenings, panels and events taking place during the festival, visit: HunterMountainFilmFestival.com.





