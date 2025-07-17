Everclear and Tower of Power Are Coming to Universal Preservation Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From Everclear's platinum-selling hits and enduring ‘90s anthems to Tower of Power's five-decade reign as purveyors of irresistible grooves, audiences can look forward to nights of music at the Great Hall at Universal Preservation Hall this fall.

Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the ‘90s, celebrated their 30th anniversary in recent years, and founder, vocalist, and guitarist Art Alexakis has made it clear that he has no plans to slow down, coming to UPH 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9. Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified Gold or Platinum, selling over six million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 Hit Singles on Mainstream Rock, Alternative, and Adult Top 40 radio, including “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “I Will Buy You A New Life,” “Wonderful,” and “Everything To Everyone,” as well as numerous videos, thousands of shows, and various other accolades, including a 1998 Grammy nomination.

For 55 years, Tower of Power has delivered the best in funk and soul music, and one of their next stops is the Great Hall 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13. The ‘70s were a boom period with radio classics like “So Very Hard to Go” and “What Is Hip?” and the band continued to tour and record over the years; their love of the stage is the same today as it was back in 1968. The band has long since surpassed Castillo's modest aspirations, traveling the world, enjoying hit singles on their own, and backing legendary artists including Otis Redding, Elton John, Santana, the Grateful Dead, John Lee Hooker, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt, and countless others. In the process, they've defined an “Oakland soul” sound as instantly recognizable as those from Castillo's hometown, Detroit, as well as inspirations like Memphis and Philadelphia.