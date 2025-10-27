Ernest Thompson's ON GOLDEN POND to Close Bridge Street Theatre's 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As autumn settles over the Hudson Valley, Bridge Street Theatre Will Close its fearless and bold 2025 season with one of the most beloved plays in Modern American Theatre: "On Golden Pond" by Ernest Thompson.

Performances run November 13 through November 23 on BST's intimate "Priscilla" Mainstage at 44 West Bridge Street, Catskill. Showtimes are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2:00 pm, plus a special 2:00 pm matinee on Saturday, November 22.

About the Play

Ernest Thompson's contemporary American classic is a heartwarming and poignant work of a family struggling with age, rage, regret, love withheld, love unspoken, disappointment and ultimately (if they're lucky) forgiveness, acceptance, and renewal.

For decades, Norman and Ethel Thayer have spent their summers in a rustic lakeside family cabin in Maine. But this year is different. While Ethel remains a warm, ever-optimistic companion, Norman has started experiencing frightening lapses of memory. Things take an unexpected turn when their estranged daughter, Chelsea, arrives with her new fiancé and his teenage son in tow. Long-standing tensions between Norman and Chelsea rise to the surface, forcing them to confront past wounds and to attempt some kind of reconciliation before it's too late.

Suffused with humor and deep emotional resonance, "On Golden Pond" is a touching meditation on family bonds, second chances, and the enduring power of love.

This production, directed by BST Co-Founder John Sowle, invites audiences to experience the play's tenderness and humor up close in the theatre's intimate setting-an ideal environment for this story about memory, connection, and renewal.

Behind the Production:

The cast features Steven Patterson as Norman Thayer Jr. and Lora Lee Ecobelli* as Ethel Thayer, with Caitlin McColl* (Chelsea), Zach Gibson (Bill Ray), Nico Ager (Charlie Martin), and Brody Shaver (Billy Ray). Set and sound design are by Carmen Borgia, lighting by Jo Averill-Snell, costumes by Michelle Rogers, and stage management by Hannarose Manning.

(*Members of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.)

