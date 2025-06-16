Eric Tucker Directs Three-Person Staged Reading of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Eric Tucker will direct Savage Wonder Art Center's upcoming "unhinged and wildly staged" reading of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest with a three-person cast. Reimagined through the anarchic lens of Savage Wonder's signature style, the production will take place in Savage Wonder's Parlor inside the newly opened Savage Wonderground, a subterranean art space located beneath Beacon's Main Street, offering audiences an evening of professional theater that's immersive, irreverent, and joyfully chaotic.

What begins with cucumber sandwiches and double lives quickly spirals into theatrical chaos-equal parts literary wit and sensory free-for-all. "Doing Earnest with three actors is a challenge that's going to be really fun for the audience," says Tucker. "I'm excited - and a little curious - to watch the actors careen from one classic Wilde character to another to keep both the play and the performance itself afloat."

The intrepid cast features: Bedlam company member Mike Labbadia (Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Penguin Rep, and Virginia Rep), Savage Wonder regular Dylan Crow (What the Butler Saw, GNIT, The Absurdity of It All, Spike Heels), and Bollywood performer Shonita Joshi.

"Eric and I have been talking for a few years about how and when to bring him into our sandbox," says Savage Wonder Artistic Director Christopher Paul Meyer. "So I couldn't be more excited to have him here bringing his wildly creative vision to a classic like Earnest."

Audiences are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy drinks and desserts at The Grape Rebellion, Savage Wonder's in-house bar where eclecticism is always on tap.

Doors open at 6:00 PM; the performance begins at 7:00 PM. Seating is limited in this intimate venue-advanced reservations are strongly encouraged.

