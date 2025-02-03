ERNIE'S SECRET LIFE Production Coming to NYC and Catskill, NY!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a run at Dixon Place in January 2024, Ernie's Secret Life is back! Concrete Temple Theater will be presenting an accessible run at both the 14 Street Y Theater in New York City (Feb 14-16) and Lumberyard in Catskill, NY (Feb 21-22). The production will offer access supports during the run including: closed captioning, relaxed lights and sound, soft seating, sensory tools, quiet space and a social narrative for audience members to read before performances.

Ernie's Secret Life is an episodic odyssey, fusing ever-changing puppetry and stagecraft with humor, music, and a raw understanding of our profound collective reality. Sparked by the isolation and turmoil of our time, Ernie's Secret Life is a story of discovery for all. A man fearing something has happened to his son, builds a canoe and secretly sets off to find him. What he finds instead - is himself. Powered by a wondrous landscape-in-motion, the play is about escaping and then finding your way... a celebration of how we become who we want to be.

For 20 years, Concrete Temple Theatre has been celebrated for creating compelling theatrical works that feature "amazingly expressive" (New York Times) puppetry and stagecraft that is "thoroughly mesmerizing," (New York Times). The company creates devised visual theatre that blends drama, dance, puppetry, music, and the visual arts into wholly original works that challenge the traditional relationship between design and text. Through touring and in workshops, the company strives to bring myth and ritual back to the center of dialogue by tackling timely issues including grief, family relationships, and environmental stewardship. For over 15 years, and still going, Concrete Temple Theatre has been a proud partner in Dixon Place's CECO Senior Citizen program.

Ernie's Secret Life features performers. Carlo Adinolfi, Emily Batsford, Kirk Bixby, Camille Leigh Cooper, J Hann and Esme Roszel- Understudy: Nat Marvan. The creative team includes: Renee Philippi (writer/director), Carlo Adinolfi (puppetry and set design), Eric Nightengale (dramaturg and sound design), Paul Jones (lighting design), Laura Anderson Barbata (costumes), Emily Batsford (associate director/access consultant), and J Hann (associate director/puppet consultant).

Concrete Temple Theatre would like to thank the following organizations for helping to make Ernie's Secret Life possible: The Jim Henson Foundation, The Hellen Plummer Charitable Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts with support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the NYS Legislature, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Green Feather Foundation,

Tribeca Lighting, and Set Shop.

14 Street Y Theater Dates: February 14th-16th

Lumberyard (Catskill, NY) Dates: February 21st-22nd

