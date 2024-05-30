Downtown Schenectady Rings With Free Music As JAZZ ON JAY Returns for 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jazz on Jay is back with free, family-friendly lunchtime concerts on Thursdays but this year, they're improving the sound and experience with a new outdoor location at Jay Square, across from City Hall. Top leaders, singers and instrumentalists from across the region bring their bands to the city's Jay Street arcade for mesmerizing performances each Thursday 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

"We are so excited to invite the community to 12 incredible afternoons of free live jazz every Thursday at noon! This concert series is not just about music—it's a lively celebration of our shared love for harmony, community, and the pure bliss of gathering together," exclaimed Lanaea Brice, the new chair of this beloved series that has been dazzling audiences since 1994.

The Jazz on Jay lineup begins with Killdeer Trio June 6 and ends with 2023 Eddies Jazz Artist of the Year, Joe Barna, Aug. 29. Other acts include Cliff Brucker & New Circle (June 13), Michael Benedict Jazz Vibes (June 20), Matty Stecks & The 518 (June 27), MC2 featuring special guests Andrew Hern on drums and Dave Shoudy on bass (July 11), Brian Patneaude Quintet (July 18), Awan Rashad Quartet (July 25), Joe Sorrentino (Aug. 1), Terry Gordon Quintet (Aug. 8), Joe Finn Trio (Aug. 15) and Bossamba (Aug. 22).

The rain and air quality location remains at Robb Alley at Proctors, 432 State Street, Schenectady. This year, spectators can purchase a souvenir tumbler at each performance, while supplies last. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own seating and enjoy outdoor dining from many Schenectady restaurants. For updates, follow Jazz On Jay on Facebook.

Jazz on Jay 2024:

Thursdays, 12–1:30 p.m.

June 6: Killdeer Trio

June 13: Cliff Brucker & New Circle

June 20: Michael Benedict Jazz Vibes

June 27: Matty Stecks & The 518

July 11: MC2 Featuring special guests Andrew Hearn on drums and Dave Shoudy on bass

July 18: Brian Patneaude Quintet

July 25: Awan Rashad Quartet

Aug. 1: Joe Sorrentino

Aug. 8: Terry Gordon Quintet

Aug. 15: Joe Finn Trio

Aug. 22: Bossamba

Aug. 29: Joe Barna

SPONSORED BY THE REV