DRAG ME TO THE CATSKILLS to Open at the Forestburgh Playhouse Tavern

The glitter, the glamour, and the high heels are back! Drag Me to the Catskills will return for its second annual celebration of LGBTQ+ pride and self-expression, lighting up the scenic Catskills from June 13-15, 2025. Taking place at the Forestburgh Playhouse Tavern, this three-day extravaganza will showcase a dazzling lineup of drag legends including Lady Bunny, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Thorgy Thor, Joey Arias, and music diva Inaya Day.

"Drag Me to the Catskills is the perfect blend of drag, nature, and celebration," says Tim Evanicki, co-owner and operations manager of Drag Me to the Stage, the production company behind the event. "The Catskills has long been a sanctuary for LGBTQ+ people, and this festival proves that queer culture can thrive far beyond city limits. We're bringing top-tier drag to the mountains, where pride and joy belong just as much as anywhere else."

The festivities kick off on Friday, June 13, with the return of Comedy Queens of the Catskills at 8pm. Hosted by the ever-charming Mrs. Kasha Davis-beloved from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7 and All Stars Season 8-the night will feature sharp wit and outrageous laughs from UK sensation Lady Bushra and New York's own Selma Nilla, known for her appearances on Netflix, Hulu, and numerous local stages.

On Saturday, June 14, the Catskills will come alive with a revival of New York City's iconic Wigstock festival. Wigstock in the Catskills, beginning at 7pm, will be hosted by none other than Lady Bunny and feature an all-star cast of legendary performers including Thorgy Thor, Spankie Jackzon, Joey Arias, Ambrosia Salad, Aggy Dune, Jada Valenciaga, and powerhouse vocalist Inaya Day. Following the show, guests can keep the celebration going at a 9pm outdoor afterparty with DJ Lady Bunny spinning under the stars and surprise queen cameos.

The weekend wraps up in fabulous fashion on Sunday, June 15, with the fan-favorite Drag Me to Brunch at 11am. Mrs. Kasha Davis, Thorgy Thor, Spankie Jackzon, Ambrosia Salad, and Aggy Dune will serve up morning mimosas alongside unforgettable performances. As an added treat, local Sullivan County icon Jonathan Charles Fox will make his drag debut in a one-time-only appearance, with all tips benefiting the Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association.

The Catskills are more than just a picturesque setting-they've long been a cherished retreat for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers, with a rich queer history woven into the fabric of the region. "Not long ago, drag was confined to dark bars and underground venues," Evanicki notes. "Hosting a drag festival in a barn-turned-theater in Forestburgh shows just how far we've come-and how much further we can go." As Lady Bunny puts it, "I feel right at home in a barn-and so will these other heifers!"

The event also honors the legacy of Wigstock, the legendary drag festival that captivated New York City beginning in the 1980s and featured performances by icons like Debbie Harry, Boy George, and John Cameron Mitchell. "Wigstock was always about freedom and celebration," Lady Bunny explains. "Bringing Wigstock to the Catskills pays tribute to that spirit while creating new traditions in an open and affirming space." As the New York Times once put it, "The karma was dynamite."

More than just a series of performances, Drag Me to the Catskills is an immersive celebration of authenticity, community, and the liberating power of self-expression. From jaw-dropping stage acts to heartfelt connections and Bunny's famously filthy jokes, the weekend promises to be an unforgettable experience filled with joy, laughter, and glitter in abundance.

For New Yorkers looking for an easy escape, an all-inclusive transportation package is available with roundtrip party bus service from NYC, hosted by the ever-entertaining Kiki Ball-Change. Guests will enjoy live drag performances, trivia, karaoke, and nonstop entertainment from the moment they board. Accommodations for the weekend are provided by Resorts World Catskills, the festival's official hotel partner, with a special room rate at The Alder available through June 2. Guests can expect luxurious lodging with on-site dining, gaming, and 24-hour fun.

"Drag Me to the Catskills is a joyful celebration of how far LGBTQ+ culture has come-and how bright the future continues to be," Evanicki reflects. "We encourage all participants to join in the fun by donning their own wigs and costumes."

