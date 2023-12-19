DRAG ME TO BRUNCH! Announced At The Old Farm Cafe, February 18

Drag Me To Brunch! announced at The Old Farm Cafe on Sunday, February 18 - doors open at 10:30am, brunch served at 11am, show starts at 12pm Appropriate for ages 16 and up

Travel down to the farm with Rochester's most fabulous drag queens! Mrs Kasha Davis, Aggy Dune, Ambrosia Salad, and Carmen Adore. The honky-tonk show starts at 12pm and will conclude at 2pm. $60 tickets which includes one mimosa, brunch buffet, and the show. Please note that the brunch will be a pre-set buffet, not our normal menu. Tickets are by reserved seating, please note, if you do not purchase all tickets at your table, you may be seated with other parties. Parties larger than four are encouraged to purchase two tables close to each other and adjust them together upon arrival. We suggest bringing some cash for tipping the fabulous queens (but please don't tip the farm cows)!​

OFC's The Old Farm Cafe is located next door to the OFC Creations Theatre Center (3450 Winton Place). The cafe offers a one-of-a-kind experience, transporting guests to a captivating, whimsical, and unique theatrical barnyard. The cafe serves hot and cold drinks, coffee and other hand-crafted caffeinated beverages, and a range of scrumptious meals!

