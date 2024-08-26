Cortland Rep to Present CLOSE TO YOU: THE MUSIC OF THE CARPENTERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cortland Repertory Theatre will present their new “Sounds of Music” Concert Series, every Wednesday in September at 2:00PM and 7:30PM at the Little York Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble. Kicking off this exciting series is “Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters”, featuring lead singer Lisa Rock and her band.

Considered one of the best vocalists of all time, Karen Carpenter captured the attention of a generation with her memorable love songs that topped the Billboard charts more than a dozen times. In this heartfelt tribute, unmatched vocalist Lisa Rock returns to CRT with her band and backup singers, bringing their nationally renowned concert to the Pavilion stage. Dedicated to re-creating the true sound of The Carpenters, Lisa showcases some of the most memorable songs of the 70s including “We've Only Just Begun”, “Rainy Days and Mondays”, “Superstar” and many more favorites. Not an impressionist, but an artist with an amazing 4-octive range, Lisa presents a trip down memory lane like no other.

“Close to You” is the first of a series of four Wednesday concerts to be held in September at the Pavilion. On September 11, Tina Naponelli returns to CRT with her tribute of “Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King”, featuring such hits as “I Feel The Earth Move”, “So Far Away” and “You've Got a Friend”. On September 21, “Jefferson McDonald's Great Balls of Fire” tears into the CRT stage with this high-energy performance of hits by Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Willie Nelson, and many more. Finally, on September 28, CRT presents “How Sweet It Is: Steve Leslie Sings James Taylor”, with this Nashville-based, award-winning singer/songwriter performing such hits as “Carolina On My Mind”, “Shower The People”, and “Up On The Roof”.

For these concerts, the CRT Guild refreshment counters will offer beer and wine along with the regular snacks, cookies and coffee. Individual tickets for all shows, times and seats are $35.00. A special discount is offered for one ticket to each concert for $120.00 total. The CRT Box Office is open Monday – Friday, 9:00AM – 4:00PM, and at the Little York Pavilion 90 minutes before each concert. Tickets are available by calling 800-427-6160, online at CortlandRep.org or by visiting CRT Downtown at 24 Port Watson Street, Cortland.

Comments

SPONSORED BY OFC CREATIONS THEATRE