Composers Concordance Presents Strings Attached

On Friday, October 25th, 2024 at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present 'Strings Attached,' an event showcasing new music written for the unusual trio combination of cello, double bass, and piano. Pianist Jai Jeffryes joins Mara Navas on cello and Troy Rinker, Jr on double bass to perform nine brazen compositions.

Featured on the program are Margarita Zelenaia's 'Unwinding the Memory's Thread,' Rick Baitz's 'Shakin' The Air,' Jai Jeffryes 'Outta My Way,' and Gene Pritsker's 'Change The Nature Of The One Who Prays II,' in which a synthesizer sound replaces the piano, plus music by Seth Boustead, Dan Cooper,Douglas J. Cuomo, Gilbert Galindo, and Marina Vesic.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

New Music for Cello, Double Bass, and Piano

Friday, October 25th, 2024 @ 7pm

Steel Wig Music

939 8th Ave (56th St)

Suite 502, NYC

TICKETS

$20 in advance

$30 at the door

(Limited space - only 20 tickets available)

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

Rick Baitz, Seth Boustead, Dan Cooper, Douglas J. Cuomo, Gilbert Galindo, Jai Jeffryes,

Gene Pritsker, Marina Vesic, Margarita Zelenaia

Performers:

Mara Navas - cello

Troy Rinker, Jr - double bass

Jai Jeffryes - piano

Comments