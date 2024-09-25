Composers Concordance Presents Strings Attached

Composers Concordance to showcase new music for cello, double bass, and piano
On Friday, October 25th, 2024 at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present 'Strings Attached,' an event showcasing new music written for the unusual trio combination of cello, double bass, and piano. Pianist Jai Jeffryes joins Mara Navas on cello and Troy Rinker, Jr on double bass to perform nine brazen compositions.
Featured on the program are Margarita Zelenaia's 'Unwinding the Memory's Thread,' Rick Baitz's 'Shakin' The Air,' Jai Jeffryes 'Outta My Way,' and Gene Pritsker's 'Change The Nature Of The One Who Prays II,' in which a synthesizer sound replaces the piano, plus music by Seth Boustead, Dan Cooper,Douglas J. Cuomo, Gilbert Galindo, and Marina Vesic.
The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.
New Music for Cello, Double Bass, and Piano
Friday, October 25th, 2024 @ 7pm
Steel Wig Music
939 8th Ave (56th St)
Suite 502, NYC
$20 in advance
$30 at the door
(Limited space - only 20 tickets available)
Rick Baitz, Seth Boustead, Dan Cooper, Douglas J. Cuomo, Gilbert Galindo, Jai Jeffryes,
Gene Pritsker, Marina Vesic, Margarita Zelenaia
Mara Navas - cello
Troy Rinker, Jr - double bass
Jai Jeffryes - piano
Videos