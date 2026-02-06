Photos: Disney's NEWSIES At The Argyle Theatre

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Argyle Theatre has released production photos of Disney’s Newsies, directed by Tommy Ranieri, choreographed by Trent Soyster, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Performances begin Thursday, January 29, 2026, and run through March 22, 2026.

The cast of newsies is led by Mason Ballard (Regional: Bonnie & Clyde) as Jack Kelly, Cara Rose DiPietro (Regional: Little Shop of Horrors) as Katherine Plumber, Keyon Pickett ( Hallmarks’s “A Christmas Love Story”) as Davey, Jeremy DerMovsesian (Regional: Saturday Night Fever) as Crutchie, Arielle Faye Beane (Argyle’s Mary Poppins) as Medda Larkin, and Andrew Foote (National Tour: Jekyll & Hyde) as Joseph Pulitzer are Sean Joseph Condenzio, Shea Curran (Regional: MEMPHIS), Kevin Dennis (Broadway: Paradise Square Argyle’s Rock of Ages), Mikey LoBalsamo (Regional: Murder on the Orient Express), Chris Donovan (Regional: Come From Away Argyle’s Music Man), Michael Di Leo (Regional: La Cage aux Folles), Sam O’Neill (Regional: Rock of Ages), Leroy Thompson, Immanuel Amalio Rodriguez (Regional: Gypsy), Garrison Hunt (Regional: Come From Away Argyle’s Music Man), Cole Hong Sisser (Regional: Jagged Little Pill ), Maclain Rhine (Regional: Grease), Errol Service Jr. (Regional: Pretty Woman), Ryan Wong (Regional: The King and I), Carson P. Zoch (National Tour: Shrek the Musical), Noah Lytle (National Tour: The Addams Family), Ryan Schaefer (NYC: Bodas de Blood), Jillian Reef (Regional: Young Frankenstein), Zoë Lewis-McLean (Regional: Waitress) with Swings: Rhagan Carter (Regional: White Christmas), Jacob Lill (Regional: On the Town), Nathaniel Dickson (Film: Dear Dad)

Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenage “newsies.” When powerful publishing titans raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.

Based on the 1992 Disney film and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act), lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring beloved songs such as “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills, breathtaking choreography, and a powerful, uplifting message—making it the perfect show for audiences of all ages.

The creative team includes Tommy Ranieri (Director), Trent Soyster (Choreographer), Jonathan Brenner (Musical Director), Christian Fleming (Scenic Design), Cameron Filepas (Lighting Design), Amanda Scanze (Costume Design), Kimberly S. O’Loughlin (Sound Design), Holly Romero (Hair/Wig/Makeup Design), Callie Hester (Props Design), and Russ Brown (Music Coordinator). The production team includes Daniel Vaughn (Production Stage Manager), Gabrielle P. Guagenti (Assistant Stage Manager), and Pat Downes (Technical Director). Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.