Comedian Nick DiPaolo Returns To CRT Downtown

Nationally popular comedian Nick Di Paolo returns to Cortland Repertory Theater Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland for one night only, on Friday November 15th at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $25.00 in advance and $30.00 the day of show. CRT cautions that this standup comic's performance, while hysterical, contains adult language and is recommended for mature audiences only.

While most comics are liberal, Nick Dipaolo definitely leans the other way and is everything great comedians should be...funny, socially relevant, unapologetic and a little bit reckless! He has an extensive entertainment career, and his strong political opinions and razor sharp wit make him a perfect fit for talk radio. He is the host of Sirius XMs "The Nick Dipaolo Show" on Channel 103, and "The Nick Di Paolo Podcast", and has performed on The Tonight Show, Late Night with David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Conan O' Brien. He was twice nominated for an Emmy for his writing on HBO's The Chris Rock Show, and has appeared as a special guest on Fox and Friends. He has also been seen on three half-hour standup specials on Comedy Central, a Showtime special Raw Nerve, a self released special Another Senseless Killing and most recently Inflammatory. He was one of the stars on Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn and a standout on many Comedy Central Roasts. Not limited to stand-up, radio and writing, he has had acting roles on FX's Louie, Inside Amy Schumer, The Sopranos, Cop Show and CK's critically acclaimed Horace and Pete as well as many other sitcoms.

Refreshments and a beer/wine cash bar will be available. To order tickets, call 800-427-6160, or visit CRT Downtown Monday - Friday between 9:00-5:00, or online at CortlandRep.org. Additional charges apply for online sales.





