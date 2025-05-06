Cast Set For JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The REV

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The REV Theatre Company announced the company for the opening production of its 2025 season, "Jesus Christ Superstar."

The production is directed by Donald Rice, son of lyricist Sir Tim Rice. Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock, states, "It has been 40 years since we produced JCS. As one of the most iconic shows in the canon, I'm excited to produce a brand-new production directed by Donald Rice. We're lucky to be able to celebrate and leverage Donald's lifetime relationship with this show - he brings an exciting dynamic to the table and I'm proud to have the entire creative team at the helm of this timeless rock opera."

"Jesus Christ Superstar" is choreographed by Phil Colgan with Music Direction by Alexander Tom. E. Renée Gamez is Assistant Music Director.

Additional members of the "Jesus Christ Superstar" creative team include: Scenic Designer Jeff Kmiec, Lighting Designer José Santiago, Sound Designer Daniel Lundberg, Costume Designer Tiffany Howard, and Hair & Makeup Designer Mary Tyler. The Production Stage Manager is Matt Silar with Assistant Stage Managers Mollie Heil and Nico Padilla. The Casting Director for The REV's 2025 season is Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.

The principal cast features Ethan Hardy Benson as Jesus, Austin Turner as Judas, and Sophie Madorsky as Mary. They are joined by David Sattler as Pilate, Jamari Darling as Caiaphus, and Franco Tomaino as Annas.

The "Jesus Christ Superstar" ensemble features (in alphabetical order) Parker Aimone, Kolby Lamont Bates, Joshua Bess, Kailee Regan Brandt, Matt Donzella, Ryaan Farhadi, Timothy Matthew Flores, Maya Fortgang, J-Quay Gibbs, Karma Jenkins, Paige Anne Mills, Jessica Minter, Alexis Papaleo, Jonathan Reyes, Nigel O. Richards, and Nick Traficante.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, "Jesus Christ Superstar" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group.

