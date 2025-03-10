BWW Q&A: Keely Beirne on ANYTHING GOES at OFC Creations Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Anything Goes" at OFC Creations Theatre, part of the "Broadway in Brighton Series", directed by Eric Vaughn Johnson and featuring a cast of regional and equity actors, including Kel Mitchell as Moonface Martin.

Packed with music, dance, and laughs, Anything Goes sets its sails regarded as delightful, delicious, and de-lovely. Cole Porter’s saucy and splendid classic musical has a whole new flair in this updated version for modern audiences.

As the S.S. American heads out to sea, two unlikely pairs set off on the course to find true love, proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of tap dancing sailors, exotic disguises, and some good old-fashioned blackmail. Peppering this hilariously bumpy ride are some of musical theatre’s most memorable hits, including ‘I Get a Kick out of You,’ ‘You’re The Top,’ ‘It’s De-Lovely,’ and of course, ‘Anything Goes.’

This is your debut at OFC Creations Theatre- what are you excited about when it comes to this role?

I’m thrilled to be making my OFC Creations debut in such an iconic role! Many incredible performers have had the honor of stepping into her shoes, and I’m excited to continue that legacy as a woman of color. Plus, she belts and tap dances—two of my absolute favorite things to do!

You play opposite Kel Mitchell (as Moonface)- what is your approach to comedy and working with scene partners?

I am truly honored to be performing alongside a comedian I grew up admiring. My approach to comedy is much like my approach to acting—listening and reacting honestly. I love improv and consider myself a 'yes, and' person, so I’m really excited to play and feed off the hilarious energy I know will be present with Kel!

You have an extensive Broadway and national touring resume- how do you decide what roles/theatres to take on and work with?

This was a no-brainer—Reno Sweeney? Sign me up! For a long time, I focused on what I thought others saw as my 'type.' Now, I prefer to challenge that perception and avoid confining myself to roles that I believed were stereotypically played by people who look like me. For example, Anita in West Side Story felt very authentic to me. When I was called in for Judy in White Christmas, I never considered myself a fit for that role—but I was wrong! It’s important for me to read the material thoroughly and then assess whether I can bring my true, authentic self to the character.

What do you think audiences can expect or takeaway from this modernized approach (based off recent Broadway revival) of this classic golden-age musical?

I hope the audience leaves the theater with a smile. It’s a musical comedy filled with laughter, catchy tunes by the legendary Cole Porter, thrilling tap dances, and, at its heart, classic musical theater storytelling. Most importantly, it’s for the kids. I vividly remember watching my sister perform in a middle school production of Anything Goes—I was in awe and inspired to sing and dance myself. If this show can inspire just one child, especially one seeing their very first musical, that’s the reason I do this in the first place.

