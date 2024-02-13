2024 Rochester Fringe Festival Show Submissions Now Open

Rochester Fringe Festival has opened the 2024 Venue-Show submission process. The Fringe, which is embarking upon its 13th annual festival, occurs at more than 25 indoor and outdoor venues in Rochester from September 10 through 21, 2024.

Artists interested in performing at the 2024 Fringe may submit their proposals at rochesterfringe.com. The submission process ends on March 21 at 5:00 PM (ET). Application is free.

The Fringe's venues book shows that include theatre, comedy, dance, music and more. Artists are invited to submit their production proposals to as many Fringe venues as desired now. Complete instructions are available on the Fringe website at rochesterfringe.com.

ROCHESTER FRINGE VENUE-SHOW SUBMISSIONS DETAILS:

The Fringe serves as a platform for artists to present their fully realized productions during the festival, whether new works or previously produced shows.

Each venue selects and books their own shows directly with the artists on a rolling basis. Early applications are strongly encouraged.

Extensive details regarding the submission process may be found at rochesterfringe.com.

Venues currently accepting submissions through rochesterfringe.com include the following: Aerial Arts of Rochester The Bop Shop CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Hart Theatre and the Ballroom Stage Eastman School of Music: Hatch Recital Hall and Kilbourn Hall The Focus Theater The Hochstein School International Plaza at La Marketa Java's Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance MuCCC - Multi-use Community Cultural Center ROC Cinema Rochester Music Hall of Fame Salena's School of the Arts: Allen Main Stage Theatre, Black Box Theatre Theatre, Club SOTA, Ensemble Theatre, and Movement Center The Spirit Room: Bar Room and Conjure Box The Theater @ Innovation Square The Little Theatre (Theatre 1, Theatre 1 Lobby, The Little Theatre Café): RIT students/faculty/alumni only. RIT City Art Space: RIT students/faculty/alumni only.

Shows requiring non-traditional, unique spaces are encouraged to complete the application form and submit to the Fringe requesting a "Site-Specific" venue. Fringe organizers will work directly with those artists during the Venue-Show submissions period regarding their show proposals. Prior site-specific locations have included Mt. Hope Cemetery, parked cars, and even a hot tub.

"We strongly encourage shows to apply early as competition is fierce and venues start booking immediately." said Founding Festival Producer and CEO Erica Fee.

Organizers will announce the complete festival line-up and place tickets on sale in mid-July.

MORE ABOUT THE ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL:

The 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival, one of the nation's largest fringe festivals, has also been recognized by the New York Times as "one of the country's more prominent multidisciplinary events" and is the current winner of CITY Magazine's Best of Rochester Award for Best Arts Event. More than 750,000 people have attended more than 5,000 performances and events at the Fringe since its inception in 2012. The non-profit organization's mission is to offer platforms for artists, new audiences for venues, and unparalleled public access to incredible live and visual art. It strives to be diverse and inclusive, and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically. The Fringe showcases the work of regional, national, and International Artists from emerging to superstar.