2024 Rochester Fringe Festival Show Submissions Now Open

Rochester Fringe Festival has opened the 2024 Venue-Show submission process. The Fringe, which is embarking upon its 13th annual festival, occurs at more than 25 indoor and outdoor venues in Rochester from September 10 through 21, 2024.
Artists interested in performing at the 2024 Fringe may submit their proposals at rochesterfringe.com. The submission process ends on March 21 at 5:00 PM (ET). Application is free.
The Fringe's venues book shows that include theatre, comedy, dance, music and more. Artists are invited to submit their production proposals to as many Fringe venues as desired now. Complete instructions are available on the Fringe website at rochesterfringe.com.
"We strongly encourage shows to apply early as competition is fierce and venues start booking immediately." said Founding Festival Producer and CEO Erica Fee.
Organizers will announce the complete festival line-up and place tickets on sale in mid-July.
The 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival, one of the nation's largest fringe festivals, has also been recognized by the New York Times as "one of the country's more prominent multidisciplinary events" and is the current winner of CITY Magazine's Best of Rochester Award for Best Arts Event. More than 750,000 people have attended more than 5,000 performances and events at the Fringe since its inception in 2012. The non-profit organization's mission is to offer platforms for artists, new audiences for venues, and unparalleled public access to incredible live and visual art. It strives to be diverse and inclusive, and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically. The Fringe showcases the work of regional, national, and International Artists from emerging to superstar.
