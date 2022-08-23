Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Single Tickets For TOOTSIE at Proctors Go on Sale Thursday

Performances run from Tuesday, April 11 to Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Central New York News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  
Single Tickets For TOOTSIE at Proctors Go on Sale Thursday

TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, coming to Proctors in Schenectady for a limited one-week engagement from Tuesday, April 11 to Sunday, April 16, 2023 as part of the 2022-2023 KeyBank Subscription Series.

Beginning August 25, single tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Friday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. or online at proctors.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling 518-382-3884, ext.139

Call it "musical comedy heaven" (Rolling Stone). Call it "the most uproarious new musical in years!" (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it Tootsie! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic's Pick is "a joyful delight" (The Washington Post) that's "so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!" (Bloomberg). "In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll," raves Rolling Stone. "Tootsieis it!"

The creative team for Tootsie includes director Dave Solomon (Broadway associate director), Broadway choreography by Denis Jones, associate choreographer Chip Abbott. The design team for Tootsie includes original scenic designer David Rockwell, tour scenic designer Christine Peters, costume designer William Ivey Long, associate costume designer Christopher Vergara, lighting designer Donald Holder, associate lighting designers Vivien Leone & Coby Chasman-Beck and assistant lighting designer Colleen Doherty, sound designer Brian Ronan, associate sound designer Cody Spencer, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, assistant hair and wig designer Loryn Pretorius. make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Binder Casting, Chad Murnane CSA. Supervising Music Supervisor Andrea Grody, Music Supervision by Dean Sharenow, vocal & incidental arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Talitha Fehr.

Tootsie is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture produced by Punch Productions and starring Dustin Hoffman. The National Tour of Tootsie is produced and managed by Troika Entertainment.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


The World Premiere Of Brad Fraser's SHELLEY'S SHADOW Begins Next Month at Catskill's Bridge Street TheatreThe World Premiere Of Brad Fraser's SHELLEY'S SHADOW Begins Next Month at Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre
August 23, 2022

Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill has just launched into rehearsals for the first play in our 2022 Fall Mainstage Season. For the first time ever, the company has commissioned a playwright to create a totally new work to be presented on our “Priscilla” Mainstage. Based on actual events, Brad Fraser's hilarious and touching “Shelley's Shadow” is set to open for a two-weekend run on September 8.
Kitchen Theatre Company Will Open Its 2022-2023 Season With DO YOU FEEL ANGER? Next MonthKitchen Theatre Company Will Open Its 2022-2023 Season With DO YOU FEEL ANGER? Next Month
August 22, 2022

The 2022-2023 season opens at Kitchen Theatre Company with Do You Feel Anger?, the laugh-out-loud comedy by Mara Nelson-Greenberg that dives deep into the absurdities that line our professional lives, all while focusing on the importance of empathy in the workplace.
Photos: The REV Theatre Company Presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's STATE FAIRPhotos: The REV Theatre Company Presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's STATE FAIR
August 17, 2022

The REV Theatre Company opens the third production of its 2022 season – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s State Fair. The show runs August 17th – September 6th at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn, NY. See photos from production.
FLYIN' WEST Comes To Proctors Next WeekFLYIN' WEST Comes To Proctors Next Week
August 17, 2022

Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY (BTTUNY) has announced its upcoming and first production of the 2022-2023 season: FLYIN' WEST, by Pearl Cleage, directed by Jean-Remy Monnay.
Landmark On Main Street Announces 2022-2023 SeasonLandmark On Main Street Announces 2022-2023 Season
August 16, 2022

Landmark on Main Street, located on Main Street in Port Washington, opens its 2021-22 Season with a line-up of live musical talent including singer/songwriter Ben Folds (August 29), a multi-media trip back in time with the popular Sixties Show (Sept 11), Indie Folk Rockers Carbon Leaf (Sept 12), John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell's Billie and Blue Eyes (Sept 24), Gaelic Storm (Oct 9), Jake Shimabukuro (Oct 13), Joan Osborne (Nov 13) and Alan Doyle (Feb 25).