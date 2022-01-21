Theatre Calgary Gives Audiences A Chance To Choose A Show With Calgary's Choice

For the first time in its history, Theatre Calgary is giving all of Calgary and surrounding area a hand in choosing a production for the 2022-23 season.

Calgary's Choice is an innovative way to give everyone a choice between six nominated shows, with voting running from January 24th - February 6th.

Everyone who votes will also be entered to win a grand prize Ultimate Staycation Weekend For Two (valued at $1,500) presented by the Hyatt Regency Calgary and Theatre Calgary. Other prizes include season subscriptions, and tickets to the winning show in Theatre Calgary's 2022-23 season (must be 18+ to win).

"We wanted to create a fun and unique opportunity to engage with Calgarians after so many disruptions over the past two years. 'Calgary' is part of our theatre's name, and we wanted to give the city a chance to vote from a selection of works that offers something for everyone," says Artistic Director Stafford Arima. "This is an opportunity for Calgary to interact with us in a new way."

The Calgary's Choice winning title will be unveiled in March, and the rest of our 2022-23 season lineup will be announced later this spring.

"I am very excited to see which of these titles is chosen, and I can say that any of these shows will fit in beautifully with the exciting, bold, and diverse 2022-23 season we have planned," says Arima.

The six nominated plays for Calgary's Choice are:

Jimmy Buffet's Escape From Margaritaville

Music & Lyrics by Jimmy Buffet, Book by Greg Garcia & Mike O'Malley

The Rez Sisters

By Tomson Highway

Into the Woods

By Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by James Lapine,

Originally Directed on Broadway by James Lapine, Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, Adapted by Simon Stephens

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

By August Wilson

Red Velvet

By Lolita Chakrabarti

Calgary's Choice will be open for voting from January 24th - February 6th at theatrecalgary.com/calgaryschoice.

For more information on Calgary's Choice, including descriptions of each nominated show, please visit theatrecalgary.com/calgaryschoice.

Calgary's first professional theatre company, Theatre Calgary's mission is to stimulate, provoke, and delight through ambitious programming created to ignite local, national, and international engagement. For more information visit theatrecalgary.com.