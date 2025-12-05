 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

The Calgary Performing Arts Festival Sets Dates For Spring 2026

Young artists from across Alberta compete across multi-disciplinary performing arts.

By: Dec. 05, 2025
The Calgary Performing Arts Festival Sets Dates For Spring 2026 Image

The Calgary Performing Arts Festival (CPAF) will return in spring 2026, offering a fresh slate of performances showcasing the province’s emerging talent from April 17 through May 8, festival organizers announced this week.

The festival — founded in 1931 — invites young Alberta artists across disciplines to present music, dance, drama and ensemble performances at venues throughout Calgary.

Organizers described the 2026 edition as a celebration of creative spirit and community talent, continuing the festival’s longstanding mission to nurture aspiring performers. 

Registration for participants is open now through Jan. 31, 2026; for audience members, ticketing and program details will be made available on CPAF’s official website closer to April. Those interested are encouraged to check the festival’s site for a full performance schedule and ticket information once released.

For Calgary’s arts lovers, the 2026 CPAF promises a vibrant spring lineup that spotlights emerging voices and local creativity — an ideal chance to experience community-driven performing arts in a city that values nurturing homegrown talent.



Regional Awards

Love Theater in Calgary? Join The Community!

Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.

Learn More

Need more Calgary Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos