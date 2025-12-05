The Calgary Performing Arts Festival Sets Dates For Spring 2026

🎭 NEW! Calgary Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Calgary & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Calgary Performing Arts Festival (CPAF) will return in spring 2026, offering a fresh slate of performances showcasing the province’s emerging talent from April 17 through May 8, festival organizers announced this week.

The festival — founded in 1931 — invites young Alberta artists across disciplines to present music, dance, drama and ensemble performances at venues throughout Calgary.

Organizers described the 2026 edition as a celebration of creative spirit and community talent, continuing the festival’s longstanding mission to nurture aspiring performers.

Registration for participants is open now through Jan. 31, 2026; for audience members, ticketing and program details will be made available on CPAF’s official website closer to April. Those interested are encouraged to check the festival’s site for a full performance schedule and ticket information once released.

For Calgary’s arts lovers, the 2026 CPAF promises a vibrant spring lineup that spotlights emerging voices and local creativity — an ideal chance to experience community-driven performing arts in a city that values nurturing homegrown talent.

