Kennedy Kanagawa, Kelvin Moon Loh and More to Star in THE TALE OF THE GIFTED PRINCE

🎭 NEW! Calgary Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Calgary & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Calgary has revealed the full cast and creative team for the upcoming World Premiere production of The Tale of the Gifted Prince, with book and lyrics by Lezlie Wade and music by Daniel Green. The production will begin previews on February 14th, 2026, celebrate opening night on February 20th, and will run through March 15th in Werklund Centre’s Max Bell Theatre in Calgary.

Based on the novel The Remarkable Journey of Prince Jen by Lloyd Alexander (by permission of The Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation), The Tale of the Gifted Prince takes place in a kingdom on the edge of rebellion, where Prince Ren must save his father’s throne. Armed with five humble gifts, he embarks on a quest to enlist the aid of a reclusive shaman. As danger looms, Ren discovers the gifts hold powers that will either mend a realm or shatter it forever. The Tale of the Gifted Prince has been featured in festivals across North America, including the NAMT Songwriter’s Showcase and the ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop, Toronto’s Summerworks Festival, and was a finalist for the Tom Hendry Award for Best New Canadian Musical.

Directed and choreographed by Darren Lee (US/UK Tour/West End: The King and I; Broadway: Chicago, Guys and Dolls, Allegiance, Shogun the Musical, Miss Saigon, Victor/Victoria, Kiss Me Kate, Seussical the Musical, Pacific Overtures, Thoroughly Modern Millie), the cast features Kelvin Moon Loh (Broadway: Beetlejuice the Musical, SpongeBob SquarePants, The King and I, Side Show) as the King and Magistrate, Kennedy Kanagawa (Broadway: Into the Woods) as Prince Ren, and Ma-Anne Dionisio (Miss Saigon Canadian premiere, West End, Australia; Les Misérables International & US tours; Broadway: Flower Drum Song [revival]) as the Woman.

Scott Evans, Artistic Director for producing-partner Somerled Arts, shares: “From our earliest conversations with Stafford and our friends at Theatre Calgary, we dreamed of bringing this magical story to the stage through close collaboration between Canadian and American artists. What a thrill it will be to watch this visionary creative team, led by director Darren Lee, and this remarkable cast of actors, bring The Tale of the Gifted Prince to life.”

The all-Asian cast of The Tale of the Gifted Prince also includes Daren Dyhengco (Guard, Ensemble), Daniel Fong (Guard, Ensemble), Nikko Angelo Hinayo (Mosha), Kodie Rollan (Feng), Julius Sermonia (Nata), Kelsey Verzotti (Zhihao), Kelly Wong (Kuang), Selina Wong (Ling), Olivia Yang (Lan), Michelle Yu (Falconer, Ensemble), Tiana Jung (Cover), Mark Sinongco (Cover), and Kalia Stapleton (Cover).

Rounding out the creative team are associate director Lezlie Wade (BMI Workshop Alum, Finalist – Tom Hendry Award for Best New Canadian Musical, finalist and first-time internationally acknowledged writer – Stiles and Drewe New Song Prize – UK), musical director Daniel Green (Composer: The Museum of Broken Relationships – developed at the Eugene O’Neill National Music Theatre Conference and presented at Aspen Theatre Festival and Boston’s Speakeasy Theatre; Window Treatment, Off-Broadway; Fanny Brice, Asolo Rep; as Associate MD, Broadway: Almost Famous, In Transit, Rocky).

Set designer Beyata Hackborn, Costume Designer Jessica Poirier-Chang, lighting designer Sophie Tang, sound designer Joshua D. Reid (Broadway: A Christmas Carol – Tony nominated, Trish Payta’s Big Broadway Dream), projection designer Sean Nieuwenhuis (Broadway: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Dr. Zhivago), puppet design and creation by Green Fools Theatre, dramaturg Ken Cerniglia (Broadway: Hadestown, Peter and the Starcatcher, Newsies the Musical), orchestrator Geoffrey Ko (Broadway: The Notebook, Be More Chill), copyist Danielle Gimbal/Anixter Rice Music Service (Broadway: Chess, All In: Comedy About Love), associate choreographer Kristine Bendul (Broadway: Cinderella, Come Fly Away, On The Town), associate musical director Ian Chan (Broadway: The Queen of Versailles, Smash, Hell’s Kitchen), assistant choreographer Julius Sermonia, voice coach Jane MacFarlane, fight director John Knight, casting by Dayton/Walters Casting, CDC, CSA, Prince Ren casting by Melanie Lockyer Casting, and assistant dramaturg Aliza Sarian.

The stage management team includes Amy Jewell (SM), Kennedy Greene (ASM), Michael Luong (ASM), and Lucas Tang (AppSM).

Love Theater in Calgary? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More