Calgary Opera To Present LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Calgary Opera brings the beloved fairytale Little Red Riding Hood to life in a charming one-hour production sung in English at the Mamdani Opera Centre.

Directed by Mieko Ouchi, this lighthearted adaptation by composer and librettist Seymour Barab features Calgary Opera’s McPhee Artists in a whimsical, laughter-filled adventure. The production includes a special sensory-friendly performance on December 6, designed to welcome audiences of all abilities.

Stage directed by Mieko Ouchi, the Canadian actress, playwright, and director, Little Red Riding Hood offers a modern take on Barab’s witty score and libretto. “I am thrilled to be making my debut with Calgary Opera this season with Little Red Riding Hood,” said Ouchi. “What a wonderful challenge to take a well-known classic fairy tale and a charming and funny score and libretto by Seymour Barab and be given the opportunity to put my own bit of a modern twist on it.”

Audiences will join clever Little Red as she attempts to outsmart the mischievous, shape-shifting Wolf in a fast-paced story filled with humor, heart, and holiday spirit. The production stars Calgary Opera’s McPhee Artists, a cohort of emerging performers from the company’s professional development program. “I'm really looking forward to working with the singers from the McPhee Artist Development Program on this super playful show for all ages – in English!” added Ouchi.

The double-cast production features Kelsey Ronn and Katelyn Bird alternating in the role of Little Red Riding Hood; Alessia Vitali and Maria Milenic as Grandma; and George Theodorakopoulos and Luke Noftall as the Wolf and Huntsman. The creative team includes Evan Mounce as music director, Scott Reid as set and prop designer, Heather Moore as Costume Designer, and Tara Laberge as McPhee Artist Development Program Manager.

Performances will take place on November 28 at 7:00 p.m.; November 29–30 at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.; December 4 at 7:00 p.m.; December 5 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; December 6 at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.; and December 7 at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The Sensory-Friendly Performance will be held on Saturday, December 6 at 11:00 a.m.

Sung in English and running approximately one hour, Little Red Riding Hood will be presented in general admission seating at the Mamdani Opera Centre. The sensory-friendly performance is specially designed for audience members with sensory sensitivities, featuring adjusted sound levels, gentle lighting, and a relaxed atmosphere that welcomes movement, sound, and breaks as needed—ensuring that everyone can enjoy the magic of opera in comfort.

Love Theater in Calgary? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More