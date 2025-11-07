Calgary Renaissance Singers & Players Reveal Holiday Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This holiday season, the Calgary Renaissance Singers & Players will transport audiences to a candlelit Christmas Eve in 1615 North Germany with their upcoming concert, Christmas in Wolfenbüttel: The Music of Michael Praetorius, on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at St. Stephen's Anglican Church (1121 - 14 Avenue SW).

Lovingly dedicated to their longtime Artistic Director, the late Paul Grindlay, CRSP invites guests to experience the sights, sounds, and spirit of a Renaissance-era Christmas celebration - complete with festive brass, strings, and the warmth of communal song.

“It is snowing lightly on Christmas Eve, 1615, in the north German town of Wolfenbüttel,” Grindlay once shared on his original concert vision. “You pass through the bustling Christmas Market on your way to church, hearing the sounds and scents of the season. Inside, the organist plays chorale preludes as the instrumentalists prepare for the service. This is the magic we aim to create.”

This concert, led by Co-Artistic Directors Colin Redekop and Damian Jordan features timeless works by Michael Praetorius, one of the most celebrated composers of the German Renaissance, whose music continues to inspire with its elegance, devotion, and festive spirit.

Joining the ensemble will be the String Theory Music Collective along with guest brass players performing on historic instruments, such as the notoriously challenging sackbutt.

From well-known hymns to jubilant songs, each piece of this year's holiday concert brings the warmth and wonder of Christmas through the sound of rich voices and vibrant instruments coming together in harmony.

