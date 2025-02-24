TWO MOONS: A FOLK LULLABY Announced At Handsome Alice Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two Moons: A Folk Lullaby is an intimate solo-show that delves into one woman's journey with an unwanted pregnancy. Through soulful music, passionate storytelling, and even some humour, Calgary Singer-Songwriter and actor Sonia Deleo shares her catchy yet heartfelt personal story from March 14 - 22, 2025 at Pumphouse Theatre.

“Creating this show has been an absolute dream and one of the hardest things I've done. The nudge from Handsome Alice to make it happen, to release the story from my belly, and to tell it in the ways I know how, has been the biggest gift. They have provid ed me a space to heal and grow through this process, and I'm deeply grateful,” said Sonia Deleo, who is the creator and performer of the show.

Deleo is a Calgary-based folk/rock/pop artist with a dynamic vocal range and a knack for storytelling. A performer in every way, her lyrics, melodies and energetic honesty hit you right in the guts.

“My hope is that audiences join me in the room, with open ears and minds, and to gether we each find something within this tale of love, loss and resilience that reminds us of our own humanity and connectedness. You and I are not as separate as the world wants us to believe.”

This evocative performance is a testament to the power of music and storytelling and is bound to be an unforgettable experience.

Two Moons: A Folk Lullaby

Created and Performed by Singer-Songwriter Sonia Deleo March 14 - 22, 2025

Joyce Doolittle Theatre at Pumphouse Theatre

"Handsome Alice is thrilled to have been along for the ride as Sonia has created this incredible personal and intimate piece over the past 2 years. I was introduced to Sonia's concept for the show in 2022, and knew we needed to do whatever we could to see the show fully realized. We can't wait to bring Two Moons: A Folk Lullaby to the stage” said Meg Farhall, Handsome Alice's Artistic Producer.

“Sonia not only tells her own story, but opens us up to some big questions and cross roads that I think we all can relate to. I'm excited for you to experience this beautiful blend of music and theatre; artistry and heartfelt emotion.”

March 15, 2025 - 7:30 p.m. Performance

Join us for an insightful post-show chat following Sonia Deleo's poignant play, Two Moons: A Folk Lullaby. This engaging discussion will feature representatives from the Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Centre and Centre for Sexuality, as well as OBGYN Dr. Nicole Thompson, who will delve into the themes of grief, healing, and reproduc tive care, all while sharing community resources based on the themes of this special theatre piece.

For more information and tickets, please visit https://handsomealice.com/

Two Moons, the song from Sonia Deleo's album Love Notes to the Monsters, which is based on this story and where the name and concept for the show were pulled from: https://soniadeleo.bandcamp.com/track/two-moons

ABOUT HANDSOME ALICE THEATRE

Since 2005, Handsome Alice Theatre has been devoted to amplifying women, non-bi nary and trans voices through theatre works that are inclusive, curious, and rebellious. The company has produced over twenty productions from the classic and contemporary canons, to premieres of new Canadian works. With artistic excellence leading their core values, artists associated with Handsome Alice Theatre productions have garnered two Betty Mitchell Awards, twenty Betty Mitchell Award nominations, and five Critics Choice Award nominations. https://handsomealice.com/

ABOUT SONIA DELEO

Calgary-based musician Sonia Deleo works in a striking half-pitch of knockout musical grandiosity and sensitive singer-songwriter poetics. Capable of enormous operatic crescendos and full-hearted intimacy, her warmth, wit, and drama feel at home in all of the wide-ranging genres on her 2022 debut LP Love Notes to the Monsters. The album fuses folk and soul; at times orchestrating rock and roll instrumentation into enormity and other times relaxing into an affectionate gesture of company. Engaging and infor

mal, storytelling is as paramount to her as a writer as it is to her as a performer, and a layer of depth emerges from the communal quality of her shows. Deleo's sophomore EP Didn't Know Better is due spring 2025. https://soniadeleo.com

