TWO MOONS: A FOLK LULLABY Announced At Handsome Alice Theatre

Running from March 14 -  22, 2025 at Pumphouse Theatre.

By: Feb. 24, 2025
Two Moons: A Folk Lullaby is an intimate solo-show that delves into one woman's journey with an unwanted pregnancy. Through soulful music, passionate storytelling, and even some humour, Calgary Singer-Songwriter and actor Sonia Deleo shares her catchy yet heartfelt personal story from March 14 -  22, 2025 at Pumphouse Theatre.  

“Creating this show has been an absolute dream and one of the hardest things I've done. The nudge from Handsome Alice to make it happen, to release the story from my  belly, and to tell it in the ways I know how, has been the biggest gift. They have provid ed me a space to heal and grow through this process, and I'm deeply grateful,” said  Sonia Deleo, who is the creator and performer of the show.  

Deleo is a Calgary-based folk/rock/pop artist with a dynamic vocal range and a knack  for storytelling. A performer in every way, her lyrics, melodies and energetic honesty hit  you right in the guts.  

“My hope is that audiences join me in the room, with open ears and minds, and to gether we each find something within this tale of love, loss and resilience that reminds  us of our own humanity and connectedness. You and I are not as separate as the world  wants us to believe.”  

This evocative performance is a testament to the power of music and storytelling  and is bound to be an unforgettable experience. 

Two Moons: A Folk Lullaby  

Created and Performed by Singer-Songwriter Sonia Deleo  March 14 - 22, 2025  

Joyce Doolittle Theatre at Pumphouse Theatre  

"Handsome Alice is thrilled to have been along for the ride as Sonia has created this  incredible personal and intimate piece over the past 2 years. I was introduced to Sonia's  concept for the show in 2022, and knew we needed to do whatever we could to see the  show fully realized. We can't wait to bring Two Moons: A Folk Lullaby to the stage” said  Meg Farhall, Handsome Alice's Artistic Producer.  

“Sonia not only tells her own story, but opens us up to some big questions and cross roads that I think we all can relate to. I'm excited for you to experience this beautiful  blend of music and theatre; artistry and heartfelt emotion.”  

March 15, 2025 - 7:30 p.m. Performance 

Join us for an insightful post-show chat following Sonia Deleo's poignant play, Two  Moons: A Folk Lullaby. This engaging discussion will feature representatives from the  Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Centre and Centre for Sexuality, as well as OBGYN  Dr. Nicole Thompson, who will delve into the themes of grief, healing, and reproduc tive care, all while sharing community resources based on the themes of this special  theatre piece.  

For more information and tickets, please visit https://handsomealice.com/ 

Two Moons, the song from Sonia Deleo's album Love Notes to the Monsters, which is  based on this story and where the name and concept for the show were pulled from:  https://soniadeleo.bandcamp.com/track/two-moons 

ABOUT HANDSOME ALICE THEATRE 

Since 2005, Handsome Alice Theatre has been devoted to amplifying women, non-bi nary and trans voices through theatre works that are inclusive, curious, and rebellious.  The company has produced over twenty productions from the classic and contemporary  canons, to premieres of new Canadian works. With artistic excellence leading their core  values, artists associated with Handsome Alice Theatre productions have garnered two  Betty Mitchell Awards, twenty Betty Mitchell Award nominations, and five Critics Choice  Award nominations. https://handsomealice.com/

ABOUT SONIA DELEO  

Calgary-based musician Sonia Deleo works in a striking half-pitch of knockout musical  grandiosity and sensitive singer-songwriter poetics. Capable of enormous operatic  crescendos and full-hearted intimacy, her warmth, wit, and drama feel at home in all of  the wide-ranging genres on her 2022 debut LP Love Notes to the Monsters. The album  fuses folk and soul; at times orchestrating rock and roll instrumentation into enormity  and other times relaxing into an affectionate gesture of company. Engaging and infor 

mal, storytelling is as paramount to her as a writer as it is to her as a performer, and a  layer of depth emerges from the communal quality of her shows. Deleo's sophomore EP  Didn't Know Better is due spring 2025. https://soniadeleo.com



