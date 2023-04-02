Storybook Theatre Presents ELLA ENCHANTED This Month

StoryBook Theatre will host the Canadian premiere of Ella Enchanted. From April 7 - 22, 2023 on Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm, audiences will be welcomed to experience a show filled with love, community, self-love, identity and understanding.

"Most people had no idea this movie was brought to life as a musical, which will be perfect and fun for all ages," said StoryBook Theatre's Artistic Producer, JP Thibodeau. "We are excited to be the Canadian premiere of this incredible show!"

Ella of Frell is given the "gift" of obedience by Lucinda, her misguided Fairy Godmother, and is forced to do anything people command her. On her adventure to rid herself of the curse, she must outwit ogres, sidestep giants, befriend a prince, survive her step-family, and ultimately find the power to be her true self.

ELLA ENCHANTED CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Niña arny R. Mabugat - Ella

Alexandra Woodley - Lucinda

Amy Warren - Hattie & Ensemble

David Kampel - Sir Peter

Riley Galarneau - Dame Olga

Robert McDonald - Char & Ensemble

Hayoung Chun - Olive & Ensemble

Janeen Derochie - Mother & Ensemble

Leah Chan - Ensemble

Nicole Carlson - Ensemble

Samantha Currie - Director

Ethan Vasquez Taylor - Musical Director

Serena Lemire - Stage Manager

Ross Wilson - Assistant Stage Manager

Elizabeth Houghton - Assistant Stage Manager

Danielle Desmarais - Choreographer

Jason Bakaas - Property Master

Lorie Masur - Set Designer

Joshua Bailey - Set Builder

Therese Capili - Set Assistant

Carson Walliser - Wardrobe Designer

Chloe Macdonald - Wardrobe Support

Melody Kielek - Makeup Designer

Cat Bentley - Hair Design

Shayleigh Sihlis - Sound Designer

Aldona Barutowicz - Publicist

Hayley Dechaine - PR Coordinator

TICKETS: On Sale Now

GENERAL: $27 child, $32 adult. PREMIUM: $30 child, $35 adult.

Ella Enchanted

based on the book by GAIL CARSON LEVINE

book and lyrics by KAREN ZACARÍAS

music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

In other news, StoryBook Theatre's top-secret musical event fundraiser is back! On April 17, 2023, many of Calgary's brightest and shining musical theatre stars will team up to put on a surprise musical, raising money for StoryBook Theatre's subsidized programming. Audiences 12 and up are invited to feel what it is like to sit down and have no idea what show you are seeing until the lights go down and the music begins. Past shows have included: Little Miss Sunshine, Titanic - The Musical, Assassins, The Secret Garden, In The Heights and Company.