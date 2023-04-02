Storybook Theatre Presents ELLA ENCHANTED This Month
Performances run from April 7 - 22, 2023.
StoryBook Theatre will host the Canadian premiere of Ella Enchanted. From April 7 - 22, 2023 on Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm, audiences will be welcomed to experience a show filled with love, community, self-love, identity and understanding.
"Most people had no idea this movie was brought to life as a musical, which will be perfect and fun for all ages," said StoryBook Theatre's Artistic Producer, JP Thibodeau. "We are excited to be the Canadian premiere of this incredible show!"
Ella of Frell is given the "gift" of obedience by Lucinda, her misguided Fairy Godmother, and is forced to do anything people command her. On her adventure to rid herself of the curse, she must outwit ogres, sidestep giants, befriend a prince, survive her step-family, and ultimately find the power to be her true self.
ELLA ENCHANTED CAST & CREATIVE TEAM
Niña arny R. Mabugat - Ella
Alexandra Woodley - Lucinda
Amy Warren - Hattie & Ensemble
David Kampel - Sir Peter
Riley Galarneau - Dame Olga
Robert McDonald - Char & Ensemble
Hayoung Chun - Olive & Ensemble
Janeen Derochie - Mother & Ensemble
Leah Chan - Ensemble
Nicole Carlson - Ensemble
Samantha Currie - Director
Ethan Vasquez Taylor - Musical Director
Serena Lemire - Stage Manager
Ross Wilson - Assistant Stage Manager
Elizabeth Houghton - Assistant Stage Manager
Danielle Desmarais - Choreographer
Jason Bakaas - Property Master
Lorie Masur - Set Designer
Joshua Bailey - Set Builder
Therese Capili - Set Assistant
Carson Walliser - Wardrobe Designer
Chloe Macdonald - Wardrobe Support
Melody Kielek - Makeup Designer
Cat Bentley - Hair Design
Shayleigh Sihlis - Sound Designer
Aldona Barutowicz - Publicist
Hayley Dechaine - PR Coordinator
TICKETS: On Sale Now
GENERAL: $27 child, $32 adult. PREMIUM: $30 child, $35 adult.
Ella Enchanted
based on the book by GAIL CARSON LEVINE
book and lyrics by KAREN ZACARÍAS
music by Deborah Wicks La Puma
In other news, StoryBook Theatre's top-secret musical event fundraiser is back! On April 17, 2023, many of Calgary's brightest and shining musical theatre stars will team up to put on a surprise musical, raising money for StoryBook Theatre's subsidized programming. Audiences 12 and up are invited to feel what it is like to sit down and have no idea what show you are seeing until the lights go down and the music begins. Past shows have included: Little Miss Sunshine, Titanic - The Musical, Assassins, The Secret Garden, In The Heights and Company.