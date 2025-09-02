Karen Kamensek Will Serve as Calgary Philharmonic Principal Guest Conductor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Calgary Philharmonic has announced that Grammy-award winning conductor Karen Kamensek has joined the Calgary Phil this season in the newly-created role of Principal Guest Conductor. In addition to leading the Orchestra for a few concerts each season, Kamensek will work behind the scenes with the Calgary Phil in an artistic advisory capacity.

In the upcoming 2025/2026 Season, Kamensek conducts the Classics series opener, Gil Shaham Plays Beethoven, on September 12 and 13 at the Jack Singer Concert Hall, as well as Verdi’s Requiem on March 20, 2026, also at the Jack.

“I am so excited to be appointed Principal Guest Conductor of the Calgary Philharmonic, and to continue nurturing the positive and inspiring musical connection the Orchestra and I have felt since we first met a few years ago,” says Kamensek. “It will be lovely to explore some more repertoire together, to be a part of the whole forward-looking Calgary Phil artistic team, and also to be in Calgary a bit more to get to know the public/audiences and this beautiful city and region better.”

Kamensek, of course, is no stranger to Calgary Phil audiences. She made her debut with the Orchestra for 2022’s Karen Gomyo: Virtuoso Violin concert and returned for the 2023/2024 Season to lead Brilliant Bassoon.

"We’re delighted that Karen Kamensek is joining us this season in a newly created artistic leadership role,” says Marc Stevens, Calgary Philharmonic President + CEO. "You may have experienced her fantastic performances here in previous seasons, and we were driven to build on this powerful bond with her. This is an ideal time to have someone with Karen’s experience join us in this role as the organization works through a transitional period while we search for a new Music Director.”

“Karen is a thoughtful and sensitive musician whose warm rapport with the Calgary Phil has been evident since her debut here,” adds Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra Concertmaster Diana Cohen.” She leads with energy, openness, and a spirit of partnership. With her imaginative programming and commitment to presenting a rich and varied repertoire, she has already brought fresh artistic perspectives to the ensemble. We are delighted to welcome her and look forward with great enthusiasm to the music we will create together.”

Love Theater in Calgary? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More