Calgary Philharmonic Unveils New Three-Year Collective Bargaining Agreement

The Calgary Philharmonic Society, together with the Calgary Philharmonic Players Association (CPPA) and Calgary Musicians Association (Local 547 of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada), has announced a new three-year collective bargaining agreement covering the 2025/26, 2026/27, and 2027/28 seasons.

The agreement strengthens the Calgary Philharmonic’s commitment to its musicians and the community, providing:

Competitive salary increases, with the base pay for section players rising from $56,763.60 to $63,845.60 over a 40-week season.

Flexible working conditions that allow the Orchestra to expand its community service and reach.

Revised audition and tenure processes designed to enhance fairness and transparency.

This new contract follows recent financial stability for the organization, which posted surpluses in fiscal years 2024 and 2025 and eliminated pandemic-related debt. It positions the Calgary Philharmonic as a leading arts organization in Canada while ensuring long-term support for its musicians.

About the Calgary Philharmonic

For more than seven decades, the Calgary Philharmonic has been a cornerstone of the city’s arts community, presenting more than 60 concerts annually across a wide range of programming. The Orchestra also supports innovative education and outreach initiatives that reach thousands of children each season. With 66 full-time musicians and its own 140-member volunteer chorus, the Calgary Philharmonic welcomes over 100,000 audience members each year, fostering creativity and connection through music.

