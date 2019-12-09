BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards Update: BILLY ELLIOT - Theatre Calgary Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Calgary:

Best Actor in a Musical (non-professional)

Quinn Lazenby - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Front Row Centre Players 26%

Ryan Maschke - BARE - The Honest Collective 18%

Gavin Logan - EVITA - Front Row Centre Players 11%

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Anthony Galde - MARY AND MAX - Theatre Calgary 27%

Nick Adams - MARY AND MAX - Theatre Calgary 19%

Tory Doctor - CROSSING SWORDS - Storybook Theatre/Forte Musical Theatre Guild 17%

Best Actor in a Play (non-professional)

Paul Grahame - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE - Storybook Theatre 46%

Fadi Saghir - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - Simply Theatre 28%

Michael Brown - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - Simply Theatre 16%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Griffin Cork - FULLY COMMITTED - Birnton Theatrics 55%

Owen Bishop - HALF THE BATTLE - DIY Theatre 45%

Best Actress in a Musical (non-professional)

Jessica Jones - SISTER ACT - Storybook Theatre 20%

Christie Menzo - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Front Row Centre Players 18%

Selena Fisher - EVITA - Front Row Centre Players 17%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Lauren Elder - MARY AND MAX - Theatre Calgary 36%

Caitlynne Medrek - BILLY ELLIOT - Theatre Calgary 29%

Katie McMillan - MARY AND MAX - Theatre Calgary 22%

Best Actress in a Play (non-professional)

Shelby Reinitz - KODACHROME - Fire Exit Theatre 100%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Karen Johnson Diamond - NOISES OFF - Theatre Calgary 39%

Elinor Holt - THE PINK UNICORN - Lunchbox 37%

Karen Johnson Diamond - DEATH TRAP - Vertigo Theatre 23%

Best Musical (non-professional)

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Front Row Centre Players 26%

BARE - The Honest Collective 15%

SISTER ACT - Storybook Theatre 15%

Best Musical (professional)

BILLY ELLIOT - Theatre Calgary 46%

MARY AND MAX - Theatre Calgary 42%

THE INVISIBLE - AGENTS OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE - Catalyst Theatre/Vertigo Theatre 9%

Best Play (non-professional)

A FEW GOOD MEN - Simply Theatre 52%

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - Simply Theatre 48%

Best Play (professional)

NOISES OFF - Theatre Calgary 33%

HALF THE BATTLE - DIY Theatre 18%

FULLY COMMITTED - Birnton Theatricals 17%

