A List of Calgary's Upcoming 2019/2020 Season

Calgary's thriving theatre season officially got under way this September with the opening of Stage West's "There Goes The Bride".

Below is a description of nine professional and seven non-professional companies around the city and their announced seasons (as well as where to find more information and purchase tickets).

Professional Upcoming Shows

Stage West Theatre Restaurant : There Goes The Bride: Sept 6-Nov 10

Timothy Westerby is overworked, underpaid, stressed-out, and his daughter is getting married in what he thinks is an overly-lavish and expensive ceremony. Timothy is ripe for a nervous breakdown - and on the morning of the wedding, he has one! It takes the form of 'Polly', the most gorgeous, voluptuous girl who apparently just wants to give herself to Timothy. Pity that she is but an apparition. The fact that Polly is an apparition is of course not apparent to Timothy who is convinced that Polly is totally real and is delighted to have this sexy guest at the wedding. Timothy's wife, his mother-in-law, his daughter and the groom's parents take a slightly different view of this "uninvited guest"!

https://stagewestcalgary.com/there-goes-the-bride/

Broadway Across Canada : RENT: Sept 10-15

A re-imagining of Puccini's La Bohème, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters-love.

https://calgary.broadway.com/shows/rent/

Theatre Calgary : Noises Off: Sept 10-Oct 5

What typically goes on behind the scenes? Witness a group of actors humorously navigate their rehearsal just hours before performing British sex comedy "Nothing On." This is an exhilarating farce with banter that will have you laughing until it hurts and wondering if you've ever seen so many sardines. Often referred to as one of the best farces ever written, Noises Off is witty and elegant, striking comedic-gold with unlimited energy and precise timing.

https://www.theatrecalgary.com/2019-20/noises-off

Alberta Theatre Projects : The Wedding Party: Sept 11-29

The Wedding Party celebrates the wedding of Sherry and Jack Jr., and the joining together of two very unlikely families: The well-to-do Sealey-Skeetes and the hard-working, hard-living Boychuks. Audiences will have a ring-side seat for their big day, as an outrageous reception spins out of control in real time. This wedding has it all: family secrets, squabbling in-laws, embarrassing speeches, terrible dance moves and those cousins you wish hadn't shown up.

https://albertatheatreprojects.com/whats-on/the-wedding-party/

Lunchbox Theatre : The Pink Unicorn: Sept 14-Oct 5

Some battles only a mother can fight. When Trisha Lee's daughter announces that she is genderqueer, the small-town Texas widow's world is upended. Suddenly at odds with her faith and her family, Trisha must struggle to understand and accept her daughter's truth. Hilarious and heartfelt, THE PINK UNICORN explores a mother's boundless love for her child.

http://www.lunchboxtheatre.com/the-pink-unicorn

Vertigo Theatre : Strangers on a Train: Sept 14-Oct 13

A fateful encounter takes place between two strangers in the dining carriage of a train. Guy is a successful businessman with a nagging jealousy; Charles is a cold, calculating opportunist with a dark secret. A daring and dangerous plan develops from this casual conversation setting in motion a chain of events that will change the two men's lives forever. Based on the celebrated novel by Patricia Highsmith made famous by the classic Alfred Hitchcock film, this high-stakes thriller will have you on the edge of your seat.

https://tickets.vertigotheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent598.html

The Shakespeare Company : The Tempest: Sept 19-Oct 5

Prospera, The Duchess of Milan, uses magical arts to bring within her power the enemies who usurped her title and banished her to a remote island. Thought to be one of his final plays, Shakespeare's epic drama of family, loss, reconciliation and revenge is brought to life in this visually striking production.

https://www.shakespearecompany.com/current-season/the-tempest/

Birnton Theatricals: Fully Committed: Sept 19-Oct 5

This devastatingly funny one act follows a day in the life of Sam Peliczowski, an out-of-work actor who mans the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan's number-one restaurant. Coercion, threats, bribes, histrionics-a cast of desperate callers will stop at nothing in their zeal to land a prime reservation, or the right table. While juggling scheming socialites, name-dropping wannabes, fickle celebrities and egomaniacal bosses, can he manage to look out for himself? FULLY COMMITTED has forty wildly diverse characters played by a single performer.

https://tickets.lunchboxtheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent670.html

Lunchbox Theatre : 509: Oct 10-18

Still in creation, 509 is an examination of a young man's connection to his Blackfoot ancestors, a connection he only discovers as he lays dying. The show will be a dance theatre piece, mostly in the Blackfoot tongue. This piece is part of a triptych created by Justin Many Fingers, supported by Making Treaty 7 Cultural Society and Lunchbox Theatre.

http://www.lunchboxtheatre.com/509

Theatre Calgary : Iceland: Oct 15-Nov 2

This powerful one-act, Canadian-born piece follows three expertly written, imperfect characters through their relationships with money, greed and righteousness. Told through three interconnected monologues, this dark comedy explores humanity and the state of capitalism.

https://www.theatrecalgary.com/2019-20/iceland

Alberta Theatre Projects : Disgraced: Oct 16-Nov 3

Amir Kapoor is a successful Pakistani-American lawyer living on the Upper East side of Manhattan. He has also turned his back on his Muslim heritage. When he and his wife host a dinner party for Amir's rising African-American colleague and her Jewish husband, the evening gives way to a searing debate about race, privilege, politics and identity, fearlessly taken on from a variety of cultural perspectives. Marriage, friendships, ambition, religion, race, art and power: nothing is off-limits in this riveting drama.

https://albertatheatreprojects.com/whats-on/disgraced/

Lunchbox Theatre : In Flanders Fields: Oct 19-Nov 9

This stunning work was our inaugural Remembrance play in 2010, when it received a Betty Mitchell Award nomination for Outstanding Production of a Musical. Based on the extraordinary life of Lt.-Col John McCrae, IN FLANDERS FIELDS sweeps from rural Ontario to the mud of the French trenches, revealing the brotherhood, love, and true humanity of one of Canada's most famous poets.

http://www.lunchboxtheatre.com/in-flanders-fields

Vertigo Theatre : Sherlock Holmes and the Raven's Curse: Nov 9-Dec 8

Sherlock Holmes is summoned to his childhood home to investigate the mysterious death of his favorite Uncle, and to uncover the truth about an ancient family curse. Along the way he is reunited with his long-lost cousins; an heiress apparent with a dark secret, and her adopted sister who may just be Sherlock's intellectual superior. With danger lurking, Holmes and his loyal sidekick Watson must get to the bottom of this mystery before the Raven's Curse claims another life. A World Premiere from the playwright of SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE AMERICAN PROBLEM.

https://tickets.vertigotheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent599.html

Stage West Theatre Restaurant : Mamma Mia: Nov 15-Feb 9

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. Non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make "Mamma Mia!" a smash hit! A mother, daughter, three possible dads, and a trip down the aisle you'll never forget! All set to the gold records of ABBA, including "Money, Money, Money", "Dancing Queen", "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme", "SOS", "The Winner Takes it All", "Take a Chance On Me", "Super Trouper", and so many more!

https://stagewestcalgary.com/mamma-mia/

Broadway Across Canada : Waitress: Nov 19-24

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "a??The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

https://calgary.broadway.com/shows/waitress/

Alberta Theatre Projects : The Lion, The Witch And the Wardrobe: Nov 19-Dec 29

The thrilling, well-known tale takes four children from a dusty English mansion to a mythical, far-away world gripped in an epic battle between the forces of good and evil. Helped along by the fawn, Mr. Tumnus, the friendly Beaver family and a forest of talking animals, Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy take centre stage in the struggle to free Narnia from the forces of the White Witch as they await the triumphant return of Aslan the Lion.

https://albertatheatreprojects.com/whats-on/the-lion-the-witch-and-the-wardrobe/

Lunchbox Theatre : Last Christmas: Nov 23-Dec 21

Last Christmas, Jake's wife Marge was still alive and every ritual was observed. This year, between two feuding daughters and a delinquent grandson, Jake's holidays will be anything but traditional. This heartwarming comedy offers a contemporary look at the joys and challenges of the season, and reminds us that family just might be the greatest gift of all.

http://www.lunchboxtheatre.com/last-christmas

The Shakespeare Company : The Merchant of Venice: Nov 28-Dec 8

The Merchant of Venice, is a story of prejudice, social injustice, money and love. When a merchant must default on a large loan from a Jewish moneylender for a friend with romantic ambitions, the fiercely unforgiving creditor demands a grim payment instead.

https://www.shakespearecompany.com/the-merchant-of-venice/

Theatre Calgary : A Christmas Carol: Nov 28-Dec 28

I t's a frigid Christmas Eve and with a heart as cold as the freezing London winter, Ebenezer Scrooge is paid a visit from the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come, and is forced to finally confront how his actions have affected others and where they are leading him.

https://www.theatrecalgary.com/2019-20/a-christmas-carol

Forte Musical Theatre : Naughty but Nice: Six In The City: Dec 5-22

With rave reviews and sell-out crowds to our credit, we couldn't stop with the fifth edition, so Forte is proud to present our Sixth Sensational Year of saucy holiday tunes, Naughty but Nice: Six in the City! Come join us for everyone's favourite sweet but risqué holiday celebration. A hit parade of favourites from the past and a smattering of new tunes will remind you why, every year, Naughty but Nice is on your must-see list. Winner of three Calgary Critics' Awards and the Betty Mitchell Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical, we look forward to celebrating our Sixth Anniversary with you this holiday season!

https://tickets.lunchboxtheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent664.html

One Yellow Rabbit : High Performance Rodeo: Jan 8-26

The Lineup for the 2020 HP Rodeo hasn't been completely announced but they have a long history of hosting Calgary theatre.

For three wild weeks in January, One Yellow Rabbit's High Performance Rodeo, Calgary's International Festival of the Arts, is where the action is. It's a chance to watch touring performances from across Canada, acclaimed international shows, and new and experimental work from artists here in Calgary. The programming is bold, cutting-edge, funny, frank, and full of heart. There's theatre, dance, music, film, free lunchtime concerts, late-night cabarets, and so much more. Shows in the basement of the Calgary Tower, at the Royal Canadian Legion, in the +15's, a wrestling ring, an elevator, in City Hall, Eau Claire Market, the Glenbow, Central Library, Big Secret Theatre, Lunchbox, DJD, and the Jack Singer Concert Hall.

The High Performance Rodeo takes over downtown Calgary in all shapes, sizes, and sounds - defying description and tantalizing the tastes of arts and culture lovers. Audiences brave the January cold or revel in the chinook heat-wave, comb over the festival guide, and come out to play. The High Performance Rodeo is about championing creativity, building community, celebrating diverse voices, and promoting self-expression in all forms. For 33 years, the festival has been a launching pad for local artists and a spotlight onto the world's stage. It's a unique experience that only happens here.

The programming is multi-faceted in its diversity; renowned for being rich with progressive, wild and powerfully inventive performances. Mesmerizing contemporary dance to thought-provoking performances designed to challenge the worldviews held by the audience, international theatre hits, emerging artists and productions, immersive sensory journies, modern Indigenous art and theatre, music and more, transform the cultural landscape of Calgary and leave lasting impressions that extend beyond the city borders.

https://www.hprodeo.ca/

Lunchbox Theatre : Good Morning, VietMom: Jan 11-25

Filmmaker Franco Nguyen travels to Vietnam seeking inspiration for his first feature film and finds an unexpected subject - his mother. GOOD MORNING, VIET MOM is a comedic and bittersweet gem from a first-generation Canadian raised by his single immigrant mother. Nguyen shares stories about childhood; his relationship with his mother; and their emotional trip to Vietnam.

http://www.lunchboxtheatre.com/good-morning-viet-mom

Vertigo Theatre : Whispers in the Dark: Jan 25-Feb 23

Miss Elizabeth Le Petyt, an aspiring author, ventures to Cornwall to escape her hectic London life. The cottage she chooses has a mysterious past, and seems like the perfect inspiration for her writing. However, misplaced items, inexplicable events and whispers in the dark disrupt her solace, and have her questioning her sanity. Is this her own past coming back to haunt her, or is she getting too close to discovering the cottage's secrets. WHISPERS IN THE DARK is a haunting tale inspired by Victorian ghost stories.

https://tickets.vertigotheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent600.html

Theatre Calgary : The Louder We Get: Jan 28-Feb 22

Destined for Broadway, this dazzling musical follows the compelling and inspirational true story of Marc Hall as he navigates the Catholic school system to fight for his right to take his boyfriend to prom. With colourful pop-inspired songs and heart-warming unity, you won't want to miss this electric love story at Theatre Calgary.

https://www.theatrecalgary.com/2019-20/the-louder-we-get

Alberta Theatre Projects : Old Stock: A Refugee Story: Feb 5-16

Humourously dark story-theatre with a high-energy concert, Old Stock debuted in Halifax and has become an international sensation, also enjoying a wildly popular seven-week run Off-Broadway. The play tells the true story of Hannah Moscovitch's great-grandparents, who landed on Pier 2 as Jewish Romanian immigrants to start a new life. Dark and hilarious, Old Stock is a genre-bending folk tale, woven together in a concert of brash, rollicking, joyful Klezmer Folk music.

https://albertatheatreprojects.com/whats-on/old-stock-a-refugee-love-story/

Stage West Theatre Restaurant : The Outsider: Feb 14-Apr 19

In politics, the less you know, the higher you'll go! At once a razor-sharp comedy and a sincere tribute to democracy, The Outsider is a timely and hilarious take on modern politics.

In the midst of a political scandal, Ned Newley, the ultimate policy wonk, is unexpectedly thrust into the position of Governor. Ned Newley doesn't even want to be Governor. He has no political instincts, a paralyzing fear of public speaking, and his poll numbers are impressively bad. Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for... the worst candidate ever to run for office.

Politics is a visual medium. People vote for idiots who look like leaders. But Ned Newley is a new phenomenon: a leader... who looks like an idiot.

https://stagewestcalgary.com/outsider

Lunchbox Theatre : Old Man: The Napi Project: Feb 15-Mar 7

The culmination of a co-operative Artist in Residence program with Making Treaty 7 Cultural Society, this project will explore the tradition of Trickster, and stories that examine our morals and the choices we face. The project will be an exploration of what this iconic cultural character evokes and inspires in an Indigenous artist.

Actor, musician, playwright and contemporary Indigenous storyteller Zach Running Coyote has been chosen as the Artist in Residence for the 2019/2020 season.

http://www.lunchboxtheatre.com/old-man-the-napi-project

Broadway Across Canada : Dear Evan Hansen: Feb 18-23

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

https://calgary.broadway.com/shows/dear-evan-hansen/

Alberta Theatre Projects : Actually: Feb 26-Mar 15

The winner of the Ovation Award in Los Angeles for best new play, Actually takes place on the contemporary campus of Princeton University, and tells the story of two very different Freshmen. Amber comes from a well to do Jewish family. Tom is a young African American man raised in poverty, the first in his family to attend university. The two meet one night at a frat party, hit it off, share some laughs and a few too many drinks. Precisely what happens next is the devastating, complex question at the heart of this riveting new drama. Tom and Amber both plead their case in a direct address to the audience, each defending their own very different versions of events.

https://albertatheatreprojects.com/whats-on/actually/

Theatre Calgary : Admissions: Mar 10-Apr 4

As the admissions director at a New England prep school, Sherri Rosen-Mason aims to change the school for the better through increasing inclusivity and diversity. When her son and his Black American best friend both apply to Yale, Sherri's vision for her son's future gets in the way of her liberal, white beliefs. Admissions is yet another stunning, raw, honest and hilarious depiction of humanity by Joshua Harmon, the author of Bad Jews.

https://www.theatrecalgary.com/2019-20/admissions

Birnton Theatricals : The Other Josh Cohen: Mar 18-Apr 4

After his apartment is robbed, a young New York City schlemiel receives a check from a distant relative for $56,000. This inspires a picaresque set of adventures with Neil Diamond popping up and romance along the way.

Tickets are not yet available.

https://birntontheatricals.com/

Lunchbox Theatre/The Shakespeare Company : A Tender Thing: Mar 21-Apr 11

What if Romeo and Juliet had lived? This is the question posed in this delicate and profound "remix" of the greatest love story ever told. The premise is simple - rather than taking their own lives, the young lovers have grown old together, their dazzling love undimmed, to endure a tragedy of a different sort. Shakespeare's timeless poetry creates a new, deeply romantic and powerful play, and a strikingly different love story.

http://www.lunchboxtheatre.com/a-tender-thing

Vertigo Theatre : Cipher: Mar 21-Apr 19

In 1956, a man's body is discovered on the coast of British Columbia. A secret code is found sewn into his clothing. For decades no investigation has revealed his identity, his killer, their motives or even their methods, and the cipher remains unsolved. Forensic toxicologist Grace Godard thinks her scientific approach is leading her close to an answer, closer than anyone has come before. But when she meets Aqeel, a young man with a personal stake in the mystery, their efforts to crack the case have consequences neither of them could have imagined.

https://tickets.vertigotheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent601.html

Alberta Theatre Projects : Cowgirl Up: Apr 15-May 3

Joyce, Effie and BB are cowgirl goddesses on Mount Olympus who lament what they see down on earth. It's a cowboy's world. Cocky steer-ropers have stolen the spotlight for long enough. The goddesses decide to use their considerable supernatural powers to give rise to a Cowgirl Revolution. When they discover Cassidy Clark, a talented, charismatic loner from Okotoks, Alberta, they know they have found the barrel racer poised to lead their cause. The three goddesses appear to her one day, offering her all the gifts she will need to earn her first buckle at the Canadian Finals Rodeo championship. We follow Cassidy atop her trusty mare, Starbright, as she rises to the top of the circuit, throwing back shots of Jack Daniels and two-stepping along the way. Cassidy wrestles with her new-found fame, and just how far she will push herself and Starbright in pursuit of their dream.

https://albertatheatreprojects.com/whats-on/cowgirl-up/

Lunchbox Theatre : Nashville Hurricane: Apr 18-May 9

Forty years ago a mysterious guitarist appeared from nowhere, conquered the music industry, and then vanished without a trace... until now.

Hot on the heels of his smash hit 6 GUITARS, virtuoso actor and musician Chase Padgett becomes a manager, a mother, a mentor, and the guitar prodigy himself as each one tells their side of the rise, demise, and resurrection of the best damn guitar player you've never heard of: the Nashville Hurricane.

http://www.lunchboxtheatre.com/nashville-hurricane

Theatre Calgary : Million Dollar Quartet: Apr 21-May 24

Four rock n' roll legends are brought together in Memphis Tennessee at Sun Records for an impromptu jam session. Prepare for a blast from the past! It's December 4, 1956, you are in the recording studio with Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley. You see them play together for the first and only time. These nostalgic rock n' roll classics will have you wanting to jump out of your seat to dance.

https://www.theatrecalgary.com/2019-20/million-dollar-quartet

Stage West Theatre Restaurant : The Soul of Motown: Apr 24-Jun 28

Members of the SoulMusic Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, brothers Eddie & Brian Holland, and Lamont Dozier, collectively known as "Holland-Dozier-Holland", wrote and produced a cornucopia of hits that helped develop and ultimately define the MOTOWN sound through the 1960s and 70s. Despite their success writing for legendary artists like The Supremes, Martha and the Vandellas, The Four Tops, and The Temptations, the trio's success was not without its trials and tribulations. Eddie struggled with stage-fright in his early career as a performing artist; a decade-long battle with Eddie's former mentor and MOTOWN founder, Berry Gordy, saw them lose the legal rights to use their names in crediting their own works; and an internal conflict eventually led to partners sitting on opposing sides of a courtroom. These were parts of the journey that shaped the lives and careers of H-D-H. But over the course of their career, these musicians, producers, and lyricists succeeded in selling over a quarter of a billion records. Relive the music and experience the fascinating story of H-D-H as the soul of MOTOWN.

https://stagewestcalgary.com/soul-of-motown

Vertigo Theatre : Clue: May 9-June 7

On a dark and stormy night, six mysterious guests assemble for a very unusual dinner party at the home of Mr. Boddy. When their host turns up dead, it is clear that no one is safe! Join the iconic oddballs Ms. Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard as they race to find the murderer among them before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, CLUE is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

https://tickets.vertigotheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent602.html

The Shakespeare Company : Roulette Shakespeare: A Midsummer Night's Dream: May 14-31

What happens when 7 actors learn every part of Shakespeare's fantastical comedy? Chaos! Roulette Shakespeare will offer a new combination of actors playing different roles every night. 5 minutes before curtain, an audience member will spin the roulette wheel, and determine what actors are playing what parts. It promises to be an exciting experience for the audience and a terrifying one for the actors.

https://www.shakespearecompany.com/roulette-shakespeare-midsummer-nights-dream/

Stage West Theatre Restaurant : Forever Plaid: Jul 3-Sept 6

Once upon a time, there were four guys (Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie) who discovered that they shared a love for music and then got together to become their idols - The Four Freshman, The Hi-Lo's and The Crew Cuts. Rehearsing in the basement of Smudge's family's plumbing supply company, they became "Forever Plaid". On the way to their first big gig, the "Plaids" are broadsided by a school bus and killed instantly. It is at the moment when their careers and lives end that the story of Forever Plaid begins....

Singing in close harmony, squabbling boyishly over the smallest intonations and executing their charmingly outlandish choreography with overzealous precision, the "Plaids" are a guaranteed smash, with a program of beloved songs and delightful patter that will keep you rolling in the aisles when you're not humming along to some of the great nostalgic pop hits of the 1950s.

https://stagewestcalgary.com/forever-plaid

Broadway Across Canada : Wicked: Jul 29-Aug 9

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in.

Wicked, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another girl, born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked." With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade."

https://calgary.broadway.com/shows/wicked/

Non-Professional Upcoming Shows

Simply Theatre : Glengarry Glenn Ross: Sept 6-14

Glengarry Glen Ross is one of David Mamet's best plays which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1984. This is the story of 4 Chicago salesmen Leven, Roma, Moss, and Aaronow and their supervisor Williamson who work together selling undesirable real estate at inflated prices. The bosses of the company Mitch and Murray create a sales contest in which whoever earns a particular dollar amount will win a Cadillac, the two worst salesmen will be fired.

https://tickets.vendini.com/ticket-software.html?t:tix&w:8e5fa5ac2b3fd5e0078b80c60ed48673

Front Row Centre Players : The Addams Family: Sept 20-Oct 5

The Addams Family features an original story, and it's every father's nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family - a man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's 'normal' boyfriend and his parents.

http://www.frontrowcentre.ca/show/20192020/TheAddamsFamily/

Morpheus Theatre : Lend Me a Tenor: Sept 27-Oct 5

It's September 8, 1934 - the biggest night in the history of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company. The world-famous Tenor, Tito Merelli, known as Il Stupendo, is set to appear for one night only as the star of the opera, at the ten-year anniversary gala season opener. Tito arrives late, and through a hilarious series of mishaps, he is given a double dose of tranquilizers and passes out. Tito is believed to be dead and everyone is in a panic. In a frantic attempt to save the evening and fool the audience, Tito is replaced by Max, an assistant with little stage training. But when the real Tenor suddenly awakens and gets into costume, the chaos of mistaken identities, mixed signals and misunderstandings has everyone scrambling! A sensation on Broadway and in London's West End, this madcap, zany farce is guaranteed to leave audiences teary-eyed with laughter.

https://tickets.morpheustheatre.ca/TheatreManager/160/tmEvent/tmEvent897.html

Storybook Theatre : Curious George: The Golden Meatball: Oct 18-Nov 9

All You-Can-Eat Meatball Day comes just once a year. George had been waiting all month for that day, a day almost bigger than his birthday! With every swing and flip, George takes the audience through a fun-filled adventure, in which he learns more about Rome... and meatballs... and the secret ingredient to cooking!

https://www.storybooktheatre.org/curiousgeorge

Scorpio Theatre : Night of the Living Dead: Oct 25-Nov 2

Six strangers, a lonely farmhouse, surrounded by brain-eating zombies - what could go wrong?

More than just a re-creation of the story, this play celebrates the history and influence of its source material. Through a series of multiple endings, the characters are all faced with different issues and challenges while desperately trying to survive the night. However, their contrasting personalities and agendas always seem to prevent the group from working together. Which leaves us all wondering: Could anyone survive a night of the living dead?

https://tickets.vendini.com/ticket-software.html?t:tix&w:5b5fedba5355c6ed143f695d4d74bd88

Storybook Theatre : Miscast: Oct 28

One of the most incredible highlights of the 2017/18 Season, the MisCast fundraiser is back and just as big as ever. This is a wonderful way to see all the emerging artists from the Calgary musical theatre scene in one show. Last year more than 70 actors graced the StoryBook stage presenting songs they might not normally ever be considered to perform and the night was an electric pulse of theatre gold. Join us this year for a repeat performance, once again hosted by the tremendously talented Steven Morton!

https://www.storybooktheatre.org/miscast2019

Storybook Theatre : Matilda the Musical: Nov 22-Jan 4

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

https://www.storybooktheatre.org/matilda

Storybook Theatre : Junior Claus: Nov 29-Dec 23

Junior Claus is the only son of Santa and Mrs. Claus. Like many teenagers, Junior is reluctant to take over the family business. Unsure of himself, Junior puts more faith in his technological inventions than in good old-fashioned Christmas magic, much to the chagrin of his father. But, when a sudden drop in Christmas spirit renders Santa incapable of making the great ride, Junior must take the reins. Meanwhile, a scheming, miserly elf takes advantage of Santa's absence as he plots to turn the workshop into a for-profit enterprise. Together with his overly cheery elf best friend, a gregarious penguin and a host of colorful characters, Junior must learn the true meaning of Christmas in time to save the day.

https://www.storybooktheatre.org/juniorclaus

Morpheus Theatre : Miracle on 34th Street: Dec 6-14

When Kris Kringle, a nice old man from a retirement home gets a job working as a Christmas Santa at Macy's, his honest and generous spirit unleashes waves of good will throughout New York City, and a hint of magic in the heart of a very practical little girl. Seen as deluded and dangerous by Macy's vocational counselor, who plots to have Kris shanghaied to Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital, Kris ends up in a court competency hearing where his freedom and the joys of childhood fantasy are at stake. This holiday tale is one we want to believe in, where love, decency, and generosity of spirit are their own rewards. Share this perennial holiday favorite with the entire family this season!

https://tickets.morpheustheatre.ca/TheatreManager/160/tmEvent/tmEvent898.html

Front Row Centre Players : The Boy From Oz: Jan 17-Feb 1

FRC is pleased to present the Canadian Premiere of The Boy From Oz, the most successful Australian musical ever and the first to make it to Broadway! The Boy From Oz is an exciting and riveting telling of the beautiful and tragic Peter Allen. From his humble origins in Tenterfield, Australia to his gigantic career in New York City, we follow Peter as he learns the ropes of fame and success and all the people who will help and hinder the journey. We are introduced to the variety of characters who helped shaped his voice, including Judy Garland and her daughter, Liza Minelli. The show features classic hits by Allen such as "I Go To Rio", "Bi-Coastal", "Everything Old Is New Again", and "Not the Boy Next Door". The Boy From Oz is a show for anyone who has chased their dreams, and have found themselves along the way. It celebrates Peter Allen's singular voice and persona in a musical about love, loss and looking fabulous during it all.

http://www.frontrowcentre.ca/show/20192020/TheBoyFromOz/

Morpheus Theatre : The Graduate: Jan 31-Feb 15

Benjamin Braddock is a confused young man. Having spent four years achieving a brilliant scholastic record, upon graduation he finds himself adrift, uncertain about his future, disconnected from his purpose, and increasingly alienated from the upper-class, suburban, "plastic" world of his parents in 1960's Southern California. Fighting panic and boredom, he is deeply conflicted but ultimately willing when Mrs. Robinson, the unhappily married, alcoholic, and dangerously charismatic wife of his father's business partner, tempts him into an affair. Benjamin's tenuous existence of lazy days and stolen nights falls apart when he falls in love -- with Elaine -- Mrs. Robinson's upbeat, optimistic daughter.

https://tickets.morpheustheatre.ca/TheatreManager/160/tmEvent/tmEvent899.html

Cappuccino Musical Theatre : The Hunchback of Notre Dame: Feb 1-15

Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film's Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz. Peter Parnell's new book embraces story theatre and features verbatim passages from Hugo's gothic novel.

The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be "Out There," observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn't the only one captivated by her free spirit, though - the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the gypsies - and it's up to Quasimodo to save them all.

No ticket information at the moment.

http://cappuccinomusicaltheatre.ca/

Storybook Theatre : The Neverending Story: Feb 14-Mar 14

Hiding in a closet to avoid school bullies, ten-year-old Bastian becomes immersed in a strangely compelling book: the tale of a hero's quest to save the realm of Fantastica from the encroaching terror of the Nothing. But is Bastian just a reader of this extraordinary story - or a vital part of it?

https://www.storybooktheatre.org/neverendingstory

Scorpio Theatre : The Burning Pestle: Feb 21-29

It's opening night for Taranto Theatre's new play, a comedy of star-crossed lovers from house playwright Phil Payton. But when the donor whose grant is keeping the struggling company from bankruptcy decides she has some changes to suggest, Phil and the rest of the company must adapt, as their simple romance is complicated by the addition of a new character, an unpredictable knight... the knight of the Burning Pestle.

https://tickets.vendini.com/ticket-software.html?t:tix&w:5b5fedba5355c6ed143f695d4d74bd88

Simply Theatre : California Suit: Mar 6-14

A humorous confection divided into four parts:

In Visitor from New York, Hannah, a magazine writer, is joined by her ex-husband, the question being with whom should their daughter spend the next six months? The banter flies fast and furious, but Hannah's well-wrought artifice crumbles as her fears take hold.

The Visitor from Philadelphia is a wife who arrives at the suite, catching her husband "en flagrante delicto" with a drunken hooker.

Visitors from London Academy Award nominee Diana returns from the ceremony empty-handed to her husband, Sidney, whose homosexuality will be no comfort tonight.

The Visitors from Chicago are two couples ending a disastrous vacation they should not have shared.

https://tickets.vendini.com/ticket-software.html?t:tix&w:8e5fa5ac2b3fd5e0078b80c60ed48673

Storybook Theatre : The Top Secret Musical: Mar 9

Each year StoryBook presents a top secret musical event featuring many of Calgary's brightest and shining musical theatre stars. Be part of the excitement and feel what it is like to sit down and have no idea what show you are seeing until the lights go down and the music begins. This night is a highlight of the Calgary musical theatre scene.

https://www.storybooktheatre.org/tsm2020

Front Row Centre Players : Cabaret: Mar 20-Apr 4

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the

Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken by English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish.

http://www.frontrowcentre.ca/show/20192020/Cabaret/

Storybook Theatre : A Year With Frog and Toad: Apr 10-May 2

Waking from hibernation in the Spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn life lessons along the way. The two best friends celebrate and rejoice in the differences that make them unique and special. Part vaudeville, part make believe... all charm, A Year with Frog and Toad tells the story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons.

https://www.storybooktheatre.org/frogandtoad

Morpheus Theatre : The Pirates of Penzance: May 1-16

Strike up the band for one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most beloved operettas! The Pirates of Penzance combines whimsy, light-hearted satire and piratical characters with stirring music, including the iconic "Major-General's Song". This is the play that cemented the comic-pirate theme in popular culture, a theme that has lasted through more than a century and spawned countless movies and novels. Jam-packed with sentimental, swashbuckling pirates, a completely dotty Major General and a bumbling bunch of hopeless but hilarious policemen, what could possibly go wrong? To add to the topsy-turvy nature of G&S, Morpheus will be flipping the genders of all your favourite characters.

https://tickets.morpheustheatre.ca/TheatreManager/160/tmEvent/tmEvent900.html

Storybook Theatre : Big Fish the Musical: May 15-Jun 6

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, BIG FISH tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest... and then some! Edward's incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him - most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's epic tales.

https://www.storybooktheatre.org/bigfish

Scorpio Theatre : Meteor Shower: May 22-30

Corky and Norm are excited to host Gerald and Laura at their home in the valley outside Los Angeles to watch a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower. But as the stars come out and the conversation gets rolling, it becomes clear that Gerald and Laura might not be all that they appear to be. Over the course of a crazy, starlit dinner party, the wildly unexpected occurs. The couples begin to flirt and insanity reigns. The playwright, using his trademark absurdist humor, bends the fluid nature of time and reality to create a surprising and unforgettably funny new play.

https://tickets.vendini.com/ticket-software.html?t:tix&w:5b5fedba5355c6ed143f695d4d74bd88

Simply Theatre/Cappuccino Musical Theatre : Rock of Ages: Jun 6-20

It's the tail end of the big, bad 1980s in Hollywood, and the party has been raging hard. Aqua Net, Lycra, lace, and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strips last legendary venues, a place where sex machine Stacee Jaxx takes the stage and scantily clad groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality. Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star (and resident toilet cleaner) Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing (and longs for small-town girl Sherri, fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes). But the rock and roll fairy-tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can Drew, Sherri, and the gang save the strip-and themselves-before it's too late? Only the music of hit bands Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, and more hold the answer.

No ticket information at the moment.

http://www.simplytheatre.ca/

Front Row Centre Players : Dirty Rotten Scoundrels: Jun 12-27

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels takes us to the French Riviera for high jinks and hilarity. Lawrence Jameson makes his lavish living by talking rich ladies out of their money. Freddy Benson more humbly swindles women by waking their compassion with fabricated stories about his grandmother's failing health. After meeting on a train, they attempt to work together, only to find that this small French town isn't big enough for the two of them. They agree on a settlement: the first one to extract $50,000 from a young female target, heiress, Christine Colgate, wins, and the other must leave town. A hilarious battle of cons ensues that will keep audiences laughing, humming and guessing to the end!

http://www.frontrowcentre.ca/show/20192020/DirtyRottenScoundrels/

All information is accurate as of September 6th 2019 and features only a portion of the theatre and live performance art pieces available in the city.





