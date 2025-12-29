Calgary Opera Brings HANSEL AND GRETEL to the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

🎭 NEW! Calgary Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Calgary & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Calgary Opera will bring its reimagined take on Hansel and Gretel to the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium beginning Jan. 31, 2026.

Experience all-ages eye candy, featuring the handcrafted wonder of Calgary’s Old Trout Puppet Workshop. Let beautiful music and the soaring voices of Cantaré Children’s Choir sweep you into an enchanted realm where imagination comes alive.

The opera runs from Jan. 31 through Feb. 6, 2026, with multiple performances scheduled during the week. The work, based on the classic Grimm Brothers’ fairy tale and composed by Engelbert Humperdinck, is presented in English for broader accessibility and runs approximately 90 minutes.

Performances will be held at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 1 at 2 p.m., and Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m., offering a range of times to suit different schedules and audience needs. Calgary Opera has been a cornerstone of the city’s cultural calendar, and this production is expected to draw both local patrons and visitors seeking a lively, theatrical experience in the heart of the city’s winter season.

Calgary Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. CHICAGO (StoryBook Theatre) 12.8% of votes 2. DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL (Storybook Theatre) 11.8% of votes 3. LEGALLY BLONDE (Theatre Calgary) 10% of votes Vote Now!

Love Theater in Calgary? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More