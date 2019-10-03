YOUR LOVE, OUR MUSICAL Returns to Caveat

Your Love, Our Musical! - a long form improvised musical in which comedic musical masterminds (Rebecca Vigil and Evan Kaufman) interview a couple from the audience and create a fully improvised musical about that couple's love story - comes to to Caveat on Saturday, October 19th at 7PM!

YLOM, as it's affectionately known, is a long-running NYC comedy institution starring two of New York City's finest musical improvisers. Rebecca and Evan use their unique comedic chemistry, vocal skill, and improvisational abilities to transform audiences' simple meet-cutes into bombastic choruses, their Tinder swipes into epic dance numbers, and their relationship snafus into chopped and screwed hip-hop epics.

Bring your significant other for a night of comedy and music unlike any you've ever seen (or will see again.)

Mobile tickets available: http://bit.ly/YL-Oct19

For more information: YourLoveOurMusical.com

Rebecca Vigil is a musical comedian working clubs and theaters all over New York City. She is the band leader on Right Now! With Carolyn Castiglia. She can also be seen from your couch in the Netflix original movie, The Week Of. Find out more at Rebeccavigil.com

Evan Kaufman is an improviser, writer, and director living in Brooklyn. In addition to performing with Rebecca, Evan is also a former writer for comedy website Official Comedy, and current writer for The Key of Awesome. Evan is a former Mainstage alumnus of Boston's Improv Asylum. You can see more of his work at EvanKaufman.com!





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You