WOMEN DO IT BETTER Comes to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below will present Women Do It Better on Saturday, March 1 at 9:30pm. They say “behind every man is a great woman,” but we believe women deserve center stage. Women Do It Better will feature the quintessential male solos and duets written by Broadways finest writers. But this time, female Broadway alums, as well as New York's most promising new talents, will perform music traditionally done by male-identifying characters. Directed and produced by Paris Martino and Meghan Fitton, this evening will prove to you, anything a man can do, a woman can do it better. Music direction by Ashley Grace Ryan.

As each Women Do It Better show benefits a female-benefitting organization, partial proceeds form the show will benefit Planned Parenthood.

Comments