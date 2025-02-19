WOMEN DO IT BETTER Comes to 54 Below

The performance is on Saturday, March 1 at 9:30pm.
54 Below will present Women Do It Better on Saturday, March 1 at 9:30pm. They say “behind every man is a great woman,” but we believe women deserve center stage. Women Do It Better will feature the quintessential male solos and duets written by Broadways finest writers. But this time, female Broadway alums, as well as New York's most promising new talents, will perform music traditionally done by male-identifying characters. Directed and produced by Paris Martino and Meghan Fitton, this evening will prove to you, anything a man can do, a woman can do it better. Music direction by Ashley Grace Ryan.
As each Women Do It Better show benefits a female-benefitting organization, partial proceeds form the show will benefit Planned Parenthood.
The show will include performances from Broadway alumni Hillary Fisher (The Notebook, Between the Lines off-Broadway), Dorcas Leung (The Notebook, Miss Saigon), Miranda Luze (Come From Away national tour), Alisa Melendez (Almost Famous, Mamma Mia! national tour, Jenny Mollet (Six, The Color Purple), Kim Onah (& Juliet, The Notebook), Sabrina Santana (Into the Woods national tour), and Cassidy Stoner (Disney's Aladdin). In addition, the stage will welcome upcoming stars Mackenzie Cannon, Rebecca Codas (CBC's “The Search for Dorothy”), Nicole DeLuca, Caitlin Doak, Joyah Dominique (House of Telescopes off-Broadway), Meghan Fitton (“American Idol”), Paris Martino (NY regional premiere of Mystic Pizza), Hannah T. Skokan (Rent at Paper Mill Playhouse), and Brooke Sterling (Cross That River off-Broadway).
